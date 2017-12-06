Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Hunt's Services, long known as one of Western Washington's top plumbing and HVAC service providers, has recently expanded its scope and now offers dependable electric repairs and installations to its customers. The company is happy to give customers another service because they know that it can be challenging to find a trustworthy electrical contractor. By expanding what they offer, Hunt's Services believes that they make the decision on who to trust far clearer for local homeowners.



The people at Hunt's Services are confident in their ability to make homeowners happy because they only hire certified, licensed contractors. As a result, any job that the company handles is completed by a professional in the field. When it comes to the electrical system, having the job done the right way is paramount, as cutting corners and taking chances could lead to a disaster.



The technicians who work for the company have gone through the necessary training and know what they are doing. Homeowners do not want inexperienced or unqualified individuals anywhere near their electrical components, and Hunt's Services only uses certified and licensed electricians. The quality of service offered by the company has not changed as it has expanded, so clients who have been with Hunt's for years will notice that excellent customer service remains, despite the growth.



Hunt's Services focuses mainly on residential properties, offering affordable repairs and installations for those who are in need. While other companies might focus on commercial or industrial clients, since their needs tend to be larger, Hunt's is focused on providing complete electrical repair and installation in Tacoma, Seattle and surrounding communities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Mercer Island.



Keep in mind that Hunt's Services does provide commercial and industrial repair services, as well, when required.



The range of services available through Hunt's Services is impressive, as the company stops at nothing to ensure that customers can contact them with nearly any electrical repair job imaginable. Homeowners know that innumerable devices and components throughout the house are reliant on electrical connections, and this is something that the technicians at Hunt's refuse to take lightly.



Electrical repairs are high on the list of jobs that they do, as they urge homeowners to call them when they experience minor issues like flickering lights or quick burning light bulbs, or significant problems like having no power throughout the entire home. Whenever there is a service disruption that isn't related to a Puget Sound Energy or Tacoma Power outage, having the problem checked is a good idea. Hunt's Services has seen predicaments of all shapes and sizes and, therefore, can provide a solution quickly and efficiently.



Installations are another job handled by Hunt's Services in the electrical services realm. Whether a brand new home needs a fitting or an existing home that is undergoing a renovation requires updated fixtures, Hunt's has the technicians to take care of the electrical work. Even when homes only need an upgrade to the electric wiring or a new accessory installed, Hunt's is more than happy to take the job on with its new electrical service department.



Hunt's can provide aftermarket safety features to their customers, as well, such as GFCI outlets. While new homes come standard by law with these sockets, which are made to trip automatically whenever a hazard is detected, older homes are not. Hunt's Services can install these outlets in houses around Pierce County, making them safer for children.



As a bonus, Hunt's Services is known to place a guarantee on all of the work that it completes. Company owner Jason Hunt states that if a customer comes across an issue with any job that the company has completed, electrical or otherwise, he will personally fix it. That type of guarantee isn't standard in the industry, but it is something that the company does to separate itself from others.



Customers should also be happy to learn that 24-hour emergency electric service is available. This 24-hour availability means that if a home ever runs into an issue in the middle of the night, a certified electrician is just a phone call away.



For more information on Hunt's Services and everything that they have to offer, head to http://www.huntsservices.com.



About Hunt's Services

Hunt's Services handles installations and repairs of plumbing, air conditioning, heating, and electrical components on both residential and commercial properties. The company is proud to serve cities and like Auburn, Federal Way, and Tacoma in Western Washington and provide 24-hour emergency service. The company only hires insured, licensed, and certified technicians to join its team.



Hunt's is also a green company, as they have a selection of environmentally-friendly products available and handle drain cleanings without the use of chemicals. Also, they provide water filtration services, which helps to eliminate landfill waste.



To learn more about Hunt's Services and everything that they do in regards to plumbing, electrical, and HVAC installation and repairs, call them at 253-533-7500 or visit www.huntsservices.com.



Contact:

Hunt's Services

8111 Pacific Hwy E Tacoma, WA 98422

253-533-7500

info@huntsservices.com