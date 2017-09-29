Hunt's Services Changes Name, Expands Offerings for Tacoma, Seattle and Bellevue

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Hunt's Plumbing and Mechanical, one of Western Washington's leading plumbing and HVAC contractors, has changed its name and expanded its offerings to better serve its loyal customers. The company is now called Hunt's Services and has added electrical repairs, maintenance, and installations to its workload, ensuring that customers can use Hunt's as their go-to contractor for nearly any type of home maintenance or repair job.



The company, which is owned by Jason Hunt, is highly visible throughout Western Washington and was originally known for its plumbing services in Tacoma. Today, the company continues to employ some of the best plumbing contractors in the region and is standing by to handle nearly any type of job.



Plumbing services offered by the Hunt's include new residential and commercial installations, burst pipe repair, sump pumps, water heater repairs and installations, shower and bathtub installs, re-piping, and general repairs. Drain cleaning, sewer line repairs, and excavation are also on the menu at Hunt's.



Hunt's is also well-known for its HVAC services, as the company handles furnace repairs and installations in Seattle, gas piping, and heat pump repair and installation, in addition to air conditioning installs and repairs. Duct cleaning is another job handled by Hunt's in homes throughout Tacoma and its surrounding area.



Annual HVAC maintenance is a highly sought after service offered by Hunt's, as they put customers on a maintenance schedule. This ensures that customers always have a functional HVAC system when they need it, while maximizing the unit's lifespan.



Now that Hunt's Services is in the electrical business, as well, customers can expect the same high-quality workmanship applied to their appliance and lighting installations and electrical repairs. All of this work is completed by a licensed, insured technician, providing peace of mind for homeowners every time they trust Hunt's with a job.



In the electrical realm, Hunt's also deals with the installation of GFCI outlets, which are safety devices that aren't present in many homes built prior to 2008, and backup generators, which are sure to come in handy during a power outage.



Along with more services being offered by Hunt's Services, the company has decided to serve more areas in Western Washington. Customers in Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Mercer Island are now able to contact Hunt's with all of their plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical needs, making it far easier for these customers to keep their homes in working order.



Past customers in Seattle and Tacoma might notice that Hunt's Services has changed its logo. As part of the expanded services, the company decided that a new appearance was in order. Rest assured, however, the same attention to detail and quality of work is present at Hunt's. The logo looks different, but the service remains the same.



Hunt's Services is known for its bright yellow trucks, which are seen all over Puget Sound. When customers see one of these trucks in their area, they can be certain that someone in their neighbourhood is having their problem corrected by an expert in the field. The presence of the new trucks is strategic, according to the company, as they are more visible and make it easier for people in Tacoma and beyond to get in touch with a top-notch contractor.



More Hunt's Services trucks are now on the road thanks to the company hiring additional technicians to meet the ever-changing needs of the area. Customers are happy with this change because it means that it is easier to make an appointment and have one of Hunt's expert technicians repair or install components in their homes.



Guaranteed work is par for the course at Hunt's Services. Owner Jason Hunt reports that if customers ever find an issue with an installation, service, or repair, he will fix it personally. The company prides itself on its ability to provide honest, high-quality services to each and every customer because this creates a bond with clients that is sure to last a lifetime.



Hunt's Services is available to take both commercial and residential jobs 24 hours per day and seven days a week, ensuring that customers always have access to an expert plumber, electrician, or HVAC specialist. With such a wide range of services available, it's no wonder why Hunt's Services is the go-to plumbing, electrical and HVAC company in the Western Washington area.



