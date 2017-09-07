Safety Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Sawyer Products is working with multiple organizations to distribute approximately 20,000 bucket filtration systems and over 30,000 insect repellents to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. These bucket adapter systems are used in over 80 countries around the world and can filter up to 500 gallons per day. The insect repellents that were sent include our family friendly 20% Picaridin spray which is effective on mosquitoes, ticks, and flies as well as our Permethrin Insect Repellent Treatment for Clothing, Gear, and Fabric which is odorless after drying and lasts for 6 weeks or 6 washes. In addition to our standard 0.1 micron absolute bucket filtration systems, we are also sending some of our brand new Sawyer Select Foam Filtration Systems which launch later this month and will remove chemicals and pesticides where water contamination levels are especially high.



The Sawyer water filtration systems are currently being distributed in Houston, Beaumont, and other affected areas in partnership with organizations like Convoy of Hope, Samaritan's Purse, MAP International, Water is Basic, Water with Blessings, Disaster's Aid, One Atta Time, Hope for Burundi, New Hope Coalition, and more. We are also working on outfitting the Cajun Navy and service lineman with water filters and insect repellents. We appreciate all the help these organizations are providing on the ground and we are doing our best to support them. Our manufacturing facility in Safety Harbor, FL is also preparing for Hurricane Irma and have begun coordinating relief efforts in Haiti and other island nations.



More information on our foam filtration systems can be found at sawyer.com/foam/, insect repellent recommendations at sawyer.com/travel/ and international relief efforts at sawyer.com/international/.