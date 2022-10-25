Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing Paradise Island Bahamas Will Be an Exhibitor at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Paradise Island, Bahamas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2022 --Yacht captains, owners, and charter brokers visiting the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be treated to views of one of the most exclusive berths in the Caribbean. The new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, Paradise Island, Bahamas will return as an exhibitor at the show, Oct. 26-30 on Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal Waterway.



Representatives of Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and Paradise Landing will be at Booth #784 in the Yacht Builders Tent at Bahia Mar Yachting Center on Seabreeze Boulevard (State Road A1A).



Hurricane Hole drew serious interest at the 2021 boat show when the marina was in the midst of a complete overhaul. Captains, owners, and brokers who knew the iconic marina well were eager to learn what the redesign had in store. This year's appearance is expected to surpass the excitement now that the new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina is open and ready to showcase its world-class expansion.



The spectacular transformation was completed by Sterling Global Financial, developer of the 5-star marina and surrounding Paradise Landing community. The new yachting village seeks to be the new downtown of Paradise Island. It brings practicality and luxury to what was already on of the best deep-water marinas in The Bahamas, not only expanding the marina's yacht facilities but also adding conveniences and services to the surrounding community.



Visitors to the boat show will be excited to learn that the marina's perimeter has been expanded to accommodate the most luxurious superyachts. Arriving yachts can tie up at more than 6,100 linear feet of deep-water concrete docks, both floating and fixed. Captains and crews will welcome its generous turning basin; it now measures a comfortable 240 feet wide and descends 14.5 feet below average low tide, and accommodates vessels up to 420 feet. The marina rents and sells boat slips for a wide range of vessel sizes, from a 30-foot center console to a 420-foot megayacht and everything in between. Once docked, vessels can access 400 amps and 480 volts of power.



Beyond the boating facility, visitors will find a yachting community that offers the perfect combination of modern comforts and tropical delights – luxury residences, world-class retail and gourmet dining – with extraordinary amenities for both owners and crew. One of its most exciting future elements is The Residences of Paradise Landing, an exclusive luxury enclave that, when completed, will offer an array of restaurants, entertainment and retail with access to the 18-hole Ocean Club Golf Course.



The marina's developers have chosen the perfect place to showcase the redevelopment. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has been dubbed "the greatest boat show on the seven seas" and is the world's largest in-water boat show.



More than 100,000 boating and marine enthusiasts are expected to attend the show, where they can discover 1,000 exhibiting brands and more than 1,300 boats on display. The event will take place at seven locations covering nearly 90 acres across three million square feet of exhibit space connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services.



For more information on the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, including a map of the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, visit www.flibs.com.



To learn more about slip reservations and sales at Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landings, see www.hurricaneholemarina.com or call 242-603-1950. For information on The Residences of Paradise Island, go to www.paradiselanding.com.