Hurricane Sandy Toxic Mold Flourishing in NYC

Manhattan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2013 --A half year later and the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy can still be seen taking its toll on residents all over NYC, along with many other areas hit hard by the Super storm. As it has been months since Hurricane Sandy hit the Northeast, the aftermath of the storm is still lingering with thousands of people whom have been displaced, are homeless, or are still dealing with repairing their properties.



A spokesperson for the New York City mold removal company EntireEnviro recently stated in a brief interview, “We had a very strong feeling New York City would be suffering from mold and toxic mold all across the city when the warmer weather arrived. We however, did not take into the account the amount of area that was contaminated with raw sewage, the amount of mold growing on these contaminated areas, and the factor of a very strong allergy season. We have been receiving calls from people all over the city for advice on what more they can do to increase their air quality. As we always recommend, a thorough a/c vent work cleaning, along with air quality testing and samples, and a mold inspection service will help ensure that the home owner has a good place to start improving their indoor air quality. After any NYC mold removal service and a/c duct cleaning service we provide, we always recommend to customers to invest in quality air purifiers, air ionizers, and dehumidifiers when need be. At the end of the day, the air we breathe believe it or not, plays a huge role in our overall bodily health”.



As Hurricane Sandy’s affects are still being felt by thousands across NYC, many officials, residents, and service providers we’re not expecting such a problem with mold growth from Hurricane Sandy flooding. To make matters drastically worse, almost all of NYC was contaminated with raw sewage, most areas of which are now experiencing high volumes of mold growth, compounded even further by horrendous allergy season the northeast is currently experiencing.



