Hurricane Season Is Here

"Our recent experiences in Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia Louisiana and Tennessee have led to our decision to go into areas where we have the opportunity to help the most,” said Bart Daniel, Landmark Earth Solutions President.



“During 2013, we were able to save homes, businesses and community facilities in Colorado near the Waldo Canyon burn area,” said Daniel. “It was really a proud moment for us when we helped avert damage to the Alpine Autism Center in Colorado Springs. The center was in the direct path of water flowing from the Waldo Canyon burn scar. According to our customers, the flood prevention systems we installed have been very effective. Our trapezoid design resonates with people and they are pleased with the performance.”



The system to be used in coastal regions by Landmark is rapidly deployable and a patented alternative to sandbags for flood control and de-watering applications.



“Our new RIBSCage is now available,” Daniel said. "In a big storm, water still comes down or up but the system blocks the water and sediment," Daniel said.



"It definitely helped with our fears of being flooded and they did a great job," said Tana Rice, Operations Manager, Alpine Autism Center.



Unlike sandbags, the Rapidly Installation Barrier System (RIBS) are filled with native materials, sand and decomposed granite. "You don't have to haul in fill material," said Anne Mallett of Mallett Excavating, the company that did the Colorado installation.



Now Is The Time To Raise Awareness



“We know that folks probably aren’t thinking about these risks as they look forward to their summer vacations, but based on our experience, now is the best time to plan and get ready for the potentially destructive impact of the 2014 hurricane season,” Daniel said.



To add to this point, the trend for more bad weather is on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. 2014 remains at an elevated “precipitation outlook” which translates into the potential for additional coastal and low-lying area destruction, according to the NWSCPC.



"No one wants a repeat of 2013’s spring and summer, when communities, businesses and homes were caught off-guard by natural disasters, said Daniel.



“We are offering a TOLL-FREE number for communities, businesses and home owners to reach us,” Daniel said. The number is: 1-888-574-6473.



“Weather can be unpredictable,” according to officials at the National Flood Insurance Program. “American business owners and home owners need to know that flooding can happen everywhere—anywhere it rains,” said NFIP officials.



Not all hurricanes are alike, according to emergency management officials. And with the damaging currents of wind and water, floods can carry rocks, mud and debris. “For these reasons, the best defense against flooding is one that can be executed quickly,” said Daniel.



The Hydraulics Lab at Colorado State University conducted product research.



Because Emergencies Don't Wait



Every year, homes and businesses are destroyed by hurricanes.



"From a total-cost perspective, our flood control solutions efficiently address problems faced during critical situations," said Daniel. "Because emergencies don't wait for ideal conditions."



Landmark Earth Solutions has more than 60 miles of inventory available for the hurricane season to use where rising water levels from wind-driven waves and storm surges can occur. “Our systems provide unbeatable protection for property and roads,” he said.



Available Solutions For Coastal Areas



RIBS - Rapid Installation Barrier System™



Evaluated at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi, RIBS is a rapidly deployed, patented alternative to sandbags for flood control and de-watering applications.



With installation rates up to 30 times faster than standard barriers, RIBS™ trapezoidal design resists water flow while providing a stable barricade against severe weather events and the threat of encroaching waters.



Woven, reinforced polypropylene fabric bags 2, 4 and 6 feet in height are loaded with sand, dirt or gravel with a special trailer that deploys bags as other bags are added and filled.



RIBS can be used instead of sandbags in flood control, to restrict water flow and erosion on beaches and riverbeds, and for containment measures on construction and mining sites.



RIBSCage



RIBSCage is a portable, easy-to-use system for the filling and installation of RIBS Bags. RIBSCage units can be transported with a standard pickup truck, so they require no heavy machinery.



Benefits & Features



-Lightweight design requires only two (2) people to carry and set up.

-Quick-release wings guide fill and provide easy release when full.

-Each RIBSCage is comprised of only two pieces for easy assembly, removal, and storage. Pre-packed Emergency



Kits are available in 3', 4', and 6' heights.



Pre-packed Emergency Kits



Emergency Kits come pre-packed with assembly/use instructions, two (2) RIBSCage units, and 500 linear feet (LF) or 200 LF of RIBS Bags. Each kit is wrapped in a protective sleeve, so it can be stored until time of use.



Additional facts to consider:



-One 50' RIBS Bag = 3,900 sandbags

-One mile of coverage = 105.6 RIBS bags vs. 411,840 sandbags

-One mile of coverage, man hours = 106 with RIBS vs. 15,840 with sandbags



About Landmark Earth Solutions

Landmark Earth Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. The business, founded in 2010, offers force protection, flood and erosion control and earth management products featuring the latest scientific and technological advances to provide the most reliable, cost-effective products on the market today. Landmark’s core strategy is to optimize strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and product development while targeting early stage, developing technologies.



3855 Princeton Oaks NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144



For information on products and services: 888.574.6473

