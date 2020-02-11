Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --Weathering high traffic, high impact, and high volume, much like the law officers they will serve, a heavy-duty office chair donation program is in full swing. Newly-launched by industry forerunner Husky Office, the big and tall office chair initiative is part of the company's endeavor to pay it forward both to law enforcement and the planet. To eliminate waste and help communities across the country, the company will donate lightly-used, heavy-duty office chairs gathered from customers who have used their 30-day trial return policy. Once signed up, local law enforcement offices will be eligible to receive donated chairs on an ongoing basis from returns initiated within their local region.



Cameron Paterson, the CEO and President of Husky Office said, "The need for heavy-duty office chairs that can withstand the rigors of demanding office environments is prevalent in industries from education to public safety. Heavy-duty office chairs provide not only a feeling of stability with room to accommodate users of all sizes, but they also keep up with the daily turnover of multiple shift office spaces. It's a win/win for longevity and comfort. Through this program, our goal is to eliminate waste and put perfectly good office chairs to meaningful use by getting them to the officers who need them. To do that, we need law enforcement agencies to sign up so they can be eligible."



Husky Office is the only company nationwide that specializes in office chairs with a 300 to 1000 lb weight capacity online. The commercial-grade office seating is made with high-quality, heavy-duty components well-suited for their purpose. To that end, the company provides seating for small businesses, Fortune 500s, universities, public schools, government organizations including law enforcement agencies as well as individuals who are furnishing home offices.



While registration remains open, law enforcement agencies can sign up for the giveaway event at https://www.huskyoffice.com/husky-office-gives-back.



For more information about Husky Office, visit http://www.huskyoffice.com.



About Husky Office

Husky Office® is a leading provider of heavy-duty, big and tall office chairs. The company offers free shipping as well as a complimentary warranty and full-service installation nationwide.



