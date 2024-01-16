HVAC Industry Changes Are Incoming, Cornerstone Advises

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2024 --With 2024 underway, Cornerstone Pros is advising customers of upcoming changes in the HVAC industry.



In addition to fine-tuning comfort with electric hot water heater repair services in Tampa, FL, homeowners should also ensure their home cooling systems are in good working order for the year ahead. Changes in refrigerant standards, as laid out by the AIM (American Innovation and Manufacturing) Act, mean the cost to maintain older equipment could begin to rise in the near future. Regular maintenance now will help current systems last as long as possible.



Homeowners also are advised to make efforts to monitor and improve their energy usage in the new year. Making small changes, such as turning the thermostat off when no one is home, can add up over time for significant savings.



Customers are encouraged to ask their Cornerstone Pros technician for more information and guidance on the new refrigerant standards and what they mean for each individual home. These highly trained professionals also can identify more ways to lower monthly energy bills in 2024.



For services, including a residential water heater inspection in Tampa, FL, please call Cornerstone Pros directly at 813.993.7995 or reach out online.



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros provides homeowners in Central Florida with first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than the best quality when it comes to customer care. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer.