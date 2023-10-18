HVAC Maintenance in Vancouver: The Ticket to Year-Round Comfort

4170 Still Creek Drive, Suite 200, Burnaby -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --When it comes to HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, regular preventative maintenance is vital to ensuring systems operate efficiently to reduce energy costs and prolong lifespan. Six tasks in particular remain critical to maintain performance and optimal operation. For more, go to https://nationheating.ca/hvac-preventative-maintenance-your-ticket-to-year-round-comfort/

HVAC systems are vital for the health and comfort of a home. To prevent costly breakdowns and extend the life of your system, the technicians at Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd. have created a reference list with a series of tasks to deliver year-round comfort and peace of mind:



1. Regular Filter Changes: A Small Task With a Big Impact

Changing an HVAC system's filters. Filters prevent dust, dirt, and allergens from entering the system, improving indoor air quality and ensuring an HVAC system doesn't have to work harder than necessary. Check filters every 1 to 3 months and replace as needed. A clean filter can significantly reduce energy consumption, lowering utility bills and reducing environmental footprint.



2. Clearing Debris Around Outdoor Units

Outdoor air conditioners and heat pumps need attention. Leaves, debris, and grass clippings can accumulate around units, restricting airflow and reducing efficiency. Periodically check the area around an outdoor unit and clear away any debris. Ensure that plants, shrubs, or other objects are not too close, allowing sufficient airflow—especially during summer.



3. Professional Inspection and Tune-Ups

While DIY maintenance is valuable, scheduling regular professional inspections and tune-ups is also essential. These comprehensive checkups by Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd. technicians involve:



– Thoroughly cleaning the system

– Inspecting components for wear and tear

– Checking refrigerant levels (for AC systems)

– Calibrating thermostats for accuracy

– Lubricating moving parts to reduce friction and wear

– Tightening electrical connections.

– Ensuring safety controls are working correctly

– Identifying potential issues before they escalate



4. Ductwork Inspection and Cleaning



The ductwork in an HVAC system plays a crucial role in distributing conditioned air throughout a home. Over time, dust, debris, and even mould can accumulate in ducts, negatively affecting indoor air quality and HVAC system efficiency. Professional duct cleaning every 3 to 5 years can help maintain clean, efficient airflow and improve air quality inside the home.



5. Sealing and Insulation



Efficiency is a central focus of HVAC maintenance. Ensuring a home is well-insulated and free of leaks in the ductwork can significantly affect energy bills and overall comfort. Consider having a professional audit insulation and sealing. Fixing leaks and adding insulation in key areas can improve HVAC efficiency and lower heating and cooling costs.



6. Program Thermostats for Efficiency



The thermostat controls when the HVAC system runs. A programmable thermostat can help optimize system operations based on family schedules. For example, setting the temperature lower when no one is home in the winter or higher in the summer can save energy without sacrificing comfort.



HVAC Maintenance in Vancouver



HVAC maintenance is more than just a checkup; it's an investment in comfort, savings, and equipment longevity. The team at Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd. is dedicated to helping homeowners across Vancouver achieve peak performance from HVAC systems.



Before the cold sets in, schedule HVAC maintenance in Vancouver to keep the home more comfortable and clean while reducing energy and environmental costs.



