HY-TEK Bio Awarded for Greenhouse Gas Conversion, Business Model

HY-TEK Bio is an emerging global leader in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and generating oxygen and algae to produce high value products. HY-TEK’s technology uses a unique strain of algae (HTB-1) - isolated from thousands of strains - to absorb up to 100 percent of the GHG emissions from flue gases produced in industrial manufacturing and power generation.



“This recognition is great validation of the potential for our process and will help us to pursue the many inquiries we’ve gotten to commercialize,” said HY-TEK Bio founder and CEO Robert M Mroz. “We can fulfill the potential we’ve seen from the beginning, and on a worldwide scale.”



The Entrepreneur of the Year award follows on the heels of a $500,000 grant in the first round of the Change and Emissions Management Corporation’s (CCEMC) $35 million international Grand Challenge: Innovative Carbon Uses. HY-TEK was among 24 finalists selected from 344 submissions from 37 countries on six continents.



HY-TEK Bio shared the Canadian award with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology (IMET) for work using algae to capture carbon dioxide in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. HY-TEK Bio is developing a multitude of high-value products from algae, including pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and biofuel. In optimizing the mitigation process, HY-TEK Bio also has produced advancements in LED lighting, nutrients, and gas injection.



HY-TEK Bio earlier was awarded $160,000 from the Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS) Program, and the City of Baltimore contracted with HY-TEK Bio to mitigate Greenhouse Gas emissions from a portion of the exhaust gases produced by the City’s methane-fired three-megawatt generators at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant.



About HY-TEK Bio LLC

