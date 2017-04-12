Hybe Is a Clever, Shape-Shifting Convertible Bag Perfect for Any Occasion

Brighton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --Hybe, the revolutionary new shape shifting convertible bag that transforms in shape, size and function to adapt to the day, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Hybe is a hybrid bag that shape-shifts according to a users's every day needs. From a casual tote bag, to a cool gym bag, from a chuck-it-all-in sling bag, to a personal picnic mat or gigantic storage pod. Hybe is the definitive bag for any situation with 5 different shape shifting modes.



"We are strong believers that less is more, and that products can and should be beautiful. We find inspiration in life hacks and love products that combine beauty with function, and can be used in many ways," says founder and CEO Richard Simmonite on the inspiration behind the project. "Our philosophy is 'why use two when one will do?' So, we decided on designing a lifestyle bag, inspired by the Japanese art of origami, that is both multi-functional yet practical, stylish yet sustainable."



The Hybe's 5 different options include; Tote Mode, Sling Mode, Cross-Body Duffel Mode, Lay-Bed Mode, and Soft Storage Mode. The Hybe is a dynamic bag that seamlessly and instantly changes style based on changing needs. With hybe's internationally patented convertible system, there's no excuse for not having the right bag for every occasion.



Each carry mode comes with a different handle style to complement the bag's size. From handy tote loops to body hugging cross-body straps. In addition, there are two internal zip pockets large enough to fit an iPad mini or Kindle so wearers can keep their valuables safe and accessible, whichever mode they choose to wear.



The Hybe is always the perfect size no matter the need. Users can convert between "4gal Tote, 6.5gal Sling, 8gal Duffel, and a 15gal Storage bag. The personal Lay-bed folds open to a 60cm x 55cm flat mat. The Hybe is available in a range of stylish fabrics and colors making it the perfect companion for everyone, everywhere.



"There is a growing trend for owning stuff that is much more versatile. At the same time, fast fashion is taking over the world and as a result consumers are spending more and more on products that are being used less and less. Hybe shape-shifts into 5 different modes, giving consumers the choice to use the same bag in many different ways," adds Simmonite. "It's a life hack to switch your style easily, and be prepared for everything the day throws at you."



Hybe is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2p2oJWa



About Hybe

Hybe is the first lifestyle brand from Bag Reborn Ltd., a pioneering sustainable product design company focused on developing the next generation of beautiful, versatile, and practical lifestyle products for the fashion and leisure market. Founded in 2011, Bag Re:Born has won a number of awards for innovation and sustainability. The team has over 50 years combined experience in product design, business, and marketing. Based in the South East of England Founder & CEO Richard Simmonite, CFO & Chairman Geoff Spink, and Head of Brand Alex Kakavelakis, are on a mission to fuse style with purpose, and provide sustainable solutions to everyday problems.



For more information on Hybe please visit https://www.hybe.co.uk