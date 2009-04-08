Hybricon Corporation Announces Addition to Senior Management

Ayer, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2009 -- Hybricon Corporation (“Hybricon”) today announced the appointment of Neil Peterson as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, reporting to Hybricon's President, Paul Freve.



Mr. Peterson will play a key role in Hybricon’s ongoing plans for future growth. Hybricon is refocusing and realigning its leadership, resources, and operations in a strategy to drive accelerated and sustainable growth. Mr. Peterson's arrival continues the Company’s strategy of adding seasoned professionals experienced in growing profitable companies, as evidenced by the recent additions of Michael Pieniazek as Vice President of Finance and Paul Flagg as Director of Engineering.



An embedded systems industry veteran, Mr. Peterson brings twenty-five years of broad international experience including Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Customer Service for QNX Software Systems (Harman International), various senior executive positions including Corporate Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing of several stand-alone divisions of Netsilicon, Inc/Ossicom/Digital Products. Inc. Mr. Peterson has extensive experience in strategic sales planning and execution as well as building strong teams necessary to drive small-to-medium sized emerging technology companies to rapid revenue growth.



The addition of Mr. Peterson to our staff is part of a broader strategy to pursue new markets for developing products and to expand our leadership presence in our core Defense and Aerospace markets. “We believe these new broader skill sets in sales management, marketing, engineering and finance will facilitate expanded corporate growth commensurate with Hybricon’s reputation, world-class solutions and satisfied customers,” said Paul Freve, President.



About Hybricon

Hybricon (http://www.hybricon.com) is a world class solutions company providing integrated system solutions, electronic enclosures, backplanes, card cage assemblies and subsystem interconnect packaging for military, telecom, medical, and commercial applications. Excelling in custom engineered enclosure solutions and standard offerings alike, Hybricon products are built on the cornerstones of a deeply ingrained quality culture. Hybricon is the industry leader in backplane design, offering the newest technologies for VPX, VXS, VME, VME64X, CompactPCI, Rugged MicroTCA, and custom bus structures. Hybricon is a 100% U.S.-owned and based corporation located in Ayer, MA. As an ISO 9001:2008 / AS9100 Registered company, Hybricon is dedicated to ensuring the highest level of quality - a necessity for products that must be able to function anywhere, anytime.

