Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2019 --Businesses often need to make existing buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines. This situation can present several challenges. The building's structure, as well as budgetary considerations, can influence the types of accommodations business owners make.



Based in Buffalo, New York, and serving clients throughout the United States, Access Elevator offers a number of building accessibility options for business owners. Access Elevator has experience with all sorts of facilities that meet the ADA standards for "places of public accommodation." These include restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hotels, shopping centers, golf courses, bowling alleys, museums, schools, civic centers, and office buildings.



With its full line of hybrid wheelchair lifts, Access Elevator furnishes business owners with many options for safe, versatile building accessibility. Some businesses are housed in older buildings, which do not always have the space to accommodate an elevator shaft. Hybrid wheelchair lifts can fit into smaller spaces than a traditional elevator, allowing all the business's patrons to have full access to multiple floors of the building.



All of the hybrid wheelchair lifts from Access Elevator satisfy the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) A18.1 Safety Standard for Platform Lifts. Backed by a robust 4-year warranty, Access Elevator installs the only hybrid wheelchair lifts in the industry that incorporate the patented "A.W.A.R.E." system. This acronym stands for "Active Wiring, Accessories, Relay, & Electronics Diagnostics System." The hybrid wheelchair lifts from Access Elevator come with these sophisticated onboard diagnostics, which continually monitor the inner workings of the lifts for any potential problems. These diagnostics ensure safe working conditions for the hybrid wheelchair lifts. They also protect the business owner's investment, by helping them to know when preventative maintenance is needed to avoid costly repairs.



In addition to their numerous safety features, hybrid wheelchair lifts from Access Elevator are versatile. With an appearance similar to a traditional elevator, hybrid wheelchair lifts have a smaller footprint and can fit into existing buildings with little remodeling. They can be installed in their own separate enclosure or built into an existing wall or shaft in the building. Access Elevator's hybrid wheelchair lifts also come with dozens of color and style options to customize their appearance, so that they blend seamlessly into any business's décor.



To learn more about hybrid wheelchair lifts from Access Elevator, please visit www.accesselevator.com/hybrid-platform-lifts-hybrid-wheelchair-lifts/.