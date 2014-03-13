Hydracentials Launches Their Stainless Steel Water Bottle on Amazon.com

Valhalla, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Making the best use of their entrepreneurial spirit a new company based in Valhalla, New York by the name of Hydracentials makes an advance on the global marketplace. Announcing the official launch of their flagship product on the online megastore Amazon.com Hydracentials hopes to make an eco-friendly impression on the sector of the market in search of an optimum water bottle. Simply stated, the Hydracentials Slim Grip 25oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle is a convenient approach to carrying a beverage and a sleek way to look the part while doing so.



Kristen Darkenwald, Owner of Hydracentials said of the new product on Amazon, “We just could not be happier to get this product out into the marketplace. We’ve worked very hard to get everything in place to bring these stainless steel water bottles to consumers. Happily, our eco-friendly water bottle is not only relevant to what we all need daily, but it also keeps the earth in mind. Something I believe our new company will always strive for.”



Designed to hold 25oz of fluid and fit in most cup holders the 100% stainless steel water bottle is BPA free and toxin free. One of its strongest features is its slim grip that is intentionally easy to handle for both adults and children. Sleek in design the water bottles from Hydracentials come in a cobalt blue color and feature a flip top drinking mechanism. This drinking mechanism assures consumers of a leak proof closure. Possibly the most beneficial feature, the water bottle keeps consumer’s favorite beverage cold for up to twelve hours.



Pleased customer Elizabeth B. states, “I have been looking for a bottle that is slim enough to fit in the side pocket of my beach bag and still hold a good amount of iced tea for a day at the pool. Easy grip too. I'm very happy with this item.”



Adding to the features of the Hydracentials Stainless Steel Water Bottle are the easy grip grooves that allow for children to use the product conveniently. Additionally, the secure twist on top of the water bottle gives optimal use for attachment to backpacks or bags for school and sports. Not compatible for the microwave the eco-friendly water bottle has a one year guarantee and retails for $33.99.



About Hydracentials

Hydracentials was founded in 2013 by Kristen Darkenwald. The company provides the marketplace with products designed to address their customer’s personal daily needs with an enterprising esthetic appeal. The company’s flagship product is the Hydracentials Slim Grip 25oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle.



To purchase the Stainless Steel Water Bottle visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00I8XZ4HA.



Contact:



Kristen Darkenwald

Owner

Kristen@Hydracentials.com