Hydracentials Stainless Steel Water Bottle Enjoys Resounding Success After Only One Month on Amazon

Valhalla, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --After only one month of selling on the mega online store Amazon.com Hydracentials owner Kristen Darkenwald announces the success of the company’s flagship product. The Hydracentials Slim Grip 25 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle has been met with hundreds of orders and substantial reviews from satisfied customers. Optimum for people in all types of circumstances due to the eco-friendly bottle’s ability to keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours no matter what the locale, the item is a crowd-pleaser. Made of 100% stainless steel possibly the best news for the satisfied Hydracentials customers is that the BPA free water bottle doesn’t leech toxins into drinks.



Pleased with the popularity of her well-designed product Darkenwald said of its quick success, “To read what people from all walks of life are saying about our stainless steel water bottle is beyond thrilling. We’re so happy we can bring such a safe, quality product to market.”



Heralding the attributes of the eco-friendly water bottle Amazon.com reviewers are not at all shy about stating their opinions. Anthony Pantliano, an Amazon Top 500 Reviewer says of the metal bottle, “The Hydracentials water bottle is tall and narrow. Despite that it is not tippy. It also fits easily into a car’s cup holder. The bottle has a few divots on it to serve as a very modest grip, but they really aren’t needed as the bottle’s rough texture makes a fine grip. It is nicely made, and uses high quality materials. It is also very light in weight.”



A. Hudson, also a Top 500 Reviewer adds, “Since receiving this water bottle, I have not put it down, neither has someone else in my house. I have been using this as my primary `cup' in the house. I fill it up and if I leave the room and return, it is empty. I then noticed my three year old daughter also has taken a huge liking to the water bottle. She told me we are `sharing' it.” Hudson adds, “During the summer I buy water bottles that have pop up lids to take to the park with my daughter. They are not insulated though and after we are done playing in the playground or walking the trails, the drink is too hot to enjoy. Not with this bottle though.”



About Hydracentials

Hydracentials was founded by Kristen Darkenwald in 2013 with the company’s flagship product, the 25 oz Slim Grip Stainless Steel Water Bottle. The company seeks to provide the marketplace with esthetically appealing eco-friendly products that are designed to bring practical solutions to consumer’s daily needs. Hydracentials now sells exclusively on Amazon.com and is slated to increase their product line in the coming year.



To purchase the Slim Grip Stainless Steel Water Bottle visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00I8XZ4HA.



