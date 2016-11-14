Hydrafacials Now Offered at Luxury Med Spa in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --Med Spa in Beverly Hills, The Spa on Rodeo, recently announced their latest cutting-edge treatment: the Beverly Hills HydraFacial. HydraFacials work to completely rejuvenate the skin by using a four-step process. The four steps include cleansing, exfoliation, extraction and hydration. The cleansing phase works to clear the pores of any dirt and oil build-up. The exfoliation phase involves removing the dead and dry skin cells from the surface of the face.



The extraction phase of the Beverly Hills HydraFacial works to remove any blemishes and build-up from the skin's cells. In the final hydration phase, the skin is massaged with specialized serums that work to hydrate the skin, giving it a healthy, young glow. The Med Spa in Beverly Hills has recently added HydraFacials to their spa menu in order to continue to provide the best services possible for all of their clients.



The Beverly Hills HydraFacial is the most effective facial treatment available at this Med Spa in Beverly Hills to date. It uses the latest technologies in microdermabrasion treatments, so it is sure to leave you with quality results. The effects of the treatment are seen immediately, giving your face a healthy glow, taking years off the appearance of your skin. The team at The Spa on Rodeo is well trained in this treatment, so customers can rest easy in their care.



About The Spa on Rodeo

The Spa on Rodeo is a world class Med Spa in Beverly Hills that offers a wide range of spa services and treatments. Each item on their menu works to relax and rejuvenate the mind and body. If you're looking for the best facial experience, give their Beverly Hills HydraFacial a try.



For more information or to book an appointment, visit their website or call 424-284-8040. Address: 421 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.