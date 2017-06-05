Hydraulic Studio Completes Industrial Training Video in Austin, Texas

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Hydraulic Studio has completed an industrial training video involving heavy machinery to be used in dramatically reducing accidents for the client company. The shoot occurred in Austin, Texas. The video will be used nationally.



Hydraulic Studio was chosen due to its specialized video equipment, safety record, production quality and scheduling reliability.



Other planned projects for this client include shoots in Arizona and California.



About Hydraulic Studio

Hydraulic Studio is a Midwestern leader in video and photography for commercial, manufacturing and industrial companies. Based in Wichita, Kan., Hydraulic has the specialized equipment, safety training and experience required for sometimes hazardous shooting.



The team also has global consumer product experience appropriate for consumer brand and product application storytelling. Companies from all over the world who need imagery for Midwestern operations turn to Hydraulic Studio, which works quickly and within budgets. The team loves to get dirty in the field or factory and create a compelling story that works for commercial, manufacturing and industrial businesses.



For more information, visit hydraulicstudio.com.