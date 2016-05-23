Hydraulic Studio Completes Large Project for Connecticut Company in the MRO Aviation Space

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Hydraulic Studio has completed a large video and product photography project for a Connecticut company with operations in the Midwest.



Hydraulic Studio was chosen for the projects because of its specialization in commercial, manufacturing and industrial video and photography. The client found Hydraulic Studio through an online search.



The client is a national leader in maintenance and repairs for the general aviation category. In the project, Hydraulic Studio transported approximately 200 products to its physical studio for specialized product photography. The team also spent two days inside the client's large facility to produce a corporate overview video and several technology/process videos.



More on Hydraulic Studio may be found at hydraulicstudio.com



About Hydraulic Studio

