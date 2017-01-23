Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --Hydraulic Studio was chosen for the project because of its specialization in commercial, manufacturing and industrial video and photography, as well as its experience in consumer brand and product application storytelling.



This is the second project Hydraulic has completed for the storage company. "The first [shoot] was at their Wichita branch," said Peter Espinosa, Executive Producer at Hydraulic Studio. "They liked the way we work, and the quality of our services, so they hired us again to fly to their Houston branch for a similar project."



Over the course of a one-day shoot, the Hydraulic team captured still images, aerial drone still images and video footage of products for use across a range of digital and traditional marketing mediums.



"This shoot is a great example of how we are able to fly in and out, shoot a full day's worth of material, and be back within 24 hours," said Espinosa. "We're able to deliver large amounts of quality video and photo content for our clients within a quick turnaround."



About Hydraulic Studio

Hydraulic Studio is a Midwestern leader in video and photography for commercial, manufacturing and industrial companies. Based in Wichita, Kan., Hydraulic has the specialized equipment, safety training and experience required for sometimes hazardous shooting.



The team also has global consumer product experience appropriate for consumer brand and product application storytelling. Companies from all over the world who need imagery for Midwestern operations turn to Hydraulic Studio, which works quickly and within budgets. The team loves to get dirty in the field or factory and create a compelling story that works for commercial, manufacturing and industrial businesses.



For more information, visit hydraulicstudio.com.