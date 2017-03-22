Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --Hydraulic Studio has completed a major video project for a multi-market healthcare system. Their network serves urban, suburban and rural communities across four states, through its 15 hospitals and other health facilities.



Hydraulic's team was selected for its substantial experience in the medical space from facilities to technology, physicians, services and advertising campaigns.



Over the course of two three-day shoots, members of the Hydraulic team captured footage at six hospitals across Louisiana and Mississippi. The majority of the filming took place at the network's main hospital in New Orleans. This footage was used to produce a total of 17 breakout and long-form videos, to support several client objectives.



The project included several recruitment videos, featuring the personal stories of staff, with the goal of bringing in high-quality prospects at both the local and national level. Additional videos were produced to encourage new RNs to apply for a continuing education program that has proven highly beneficial. Multiple videos were created to support the client's goal of enhanced internal knowledge and excitement for the company's mission.



Hydraulic Studio was chosen for the project because of experience with the client, who previously worked for the local division in the healthcare system's national company.



"Ultimately, it came down to reputation, reliability and trust," said Peter Espinosa, Executive Producer at Hydraulic Studio. "He had a budget he had to stick to, and a time frame he had to hit. He wanted a production team he knew he could trust to work efficiently and create brilliant work, so he came back to us despite the distance. Now we plan on going back many more times."



About Hydraulic Studio

Hydraulic Studio is a Midwestern leader in video and photography for commercial, manufacturing and industrial companies. Based in Wichita, Kan., Hydraulic has the specialized equipment, safety training and experience required for sometimes hazardous shooting.



The team also has global consumer product experience appropriate for consumer brand and product application storytelling. Companies from all over the world who need imagery for Midwestern operations turn to Hydraulic Studio, which works quickly and within budgets. The team loves to get dirty in the field or factory and create a compelling story that works for commercial, manufacturing and industrial businesses.



For more information, visit www.hydraulicstudio.com.