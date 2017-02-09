Hydraulic Studio Implements Interactive Video Services

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Hydraulic Studio has added interactive video to their lineup of video production services. The studio is one of the first in the region to offer this new technology for businesses.



Interactive video transforms the traditional viewing experience from static to responsive. An interactive video incorporates many features such as questions, forms, surveys and more—creating a dialogue with the audience to enhance engagement. Any text desired can be added to the video, allowing customers to purchase products, see real-time pricing and share on social media without ever leaving the video.



"It's truly an innovative concept with endless possibilities," said Peter Espinosa, Executive Producer at Hydraulic Studio. "We know that video is already a great business tool, but when you add the interactive component, it has the ability to create a two-way conversation that allows the user to receive all the information they may need in one place."



Hydraulic has identified several marketing applications for their commercial, industrial and business client base such as virtual tours, training videos, product videos and more. The studio is one of the early adopters of utilizing the technology for marketing purposes.



"Interactive video is on the cutting edge of marketing right now—a brand new concept that is extremely rare and has the ability to change video as we know it," said Espinosa. "Not only is it easy and fun for the user, but it allows us to tailor to their unique needs with the ability to add customizable content."



This rarity, noted Espinosa, can help businesses gain a competitive edge. "With video saturating the market, interactive video can help businesses stand out because of its 'wow' factor."



The addition of interactive video is part of Hydraulic's overall goal to be on the leading edge of video. The studio uses a quadcopter drone to capture aerial footage, virtual reality to create 360 degree video and specialty cameras to capture dynamic video applications, such as time-lapses.



"We're always looking ahead for the next videography breakthrough that will be unique and in demand," said Espinosa. "We get there early, try it out and master it before it becomes well-known. We want to be experts at it by the time everybody is demanding it."



"It's all about being at the forefront of every possible service we can provide to our clients. We want them to be able to come to us for any type of video of photo content they need."



About Hydraulic Studio

Hydraulic Studio is a Midwestern leader in video and photography for commercial, manufacturing and industrial companies. Based in Wichita, Kan., Hydraulic has the specialized equipment, safety training and experience required for sometimes hazardous shooting.



The team also has global consumer product experience appropriate for consumer brand and product application storytelling. Companies from all over the world who need imagery for Midwestern operations turn to Hydraulic Studio, which works quickly and within budgets. The team loves to get dirty in the field or factory and create a compelling story that works for commercial, manufacturing and industrial businesses.



For more information, visit hydraulicstudio.com.