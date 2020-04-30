Hydro Massage Shower Cabins from Lisna Waters Now Offered at Less Than £500 at JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --Summary: The variety of shower cabins at a supplier like JT Spas is truly extensive. These practical and highly-functional shower cabins are built with some awesome features too. These features include massage jets, thermostatic sensors, glass shelving and more. And now, customers can take complete advantage of another sale offer from JT Spas, specifically for hydro massage shower cabins from Lisna Waters, which now sell for less than £500 at special discounted prices.



JT Spas has a world-class selection of bathroom products, and it can proudly and honestly say that these products have made their mark and have been tried and tested and proven worthy for years. The quality of these bathroom products is well-known, especially since they are sourced only from the most noteworthy manufacturers based in Europe.



Today, JT Spas continues to satisfy customer demand with its constantly-updated range of products which includes the highly-popular shower cabin. Shower cabins are pre-built modular units, which can also be supplied with some high-quality features and properties. They can be easier and cheaper to build and set up compared to a regular shower enclosure. More customers are seeing increased benefits, particularly because at JT Spas, their prices are some of the most competitive around.



One special offer which has already attracted a lot of attention is the offer for hydro massage shower cabins made by Lisna Waters, and these hydro massage shower cabins are now available for less than £500, thanks to JT Spas' special discounts. One prime example is the Olympia hydro massage shower cabin from Lisna Waters, which is now offered for a mere £499 (down from its original price of £899).



The hydro massage shower cabin, which measures 800mm by 800mm, has a compact yet comfortable size and is supplied with a slide rail kit and handheld shower, a thermostatic sensor and modern shelves made of glass. What's more, all the cabins made by Lisna Waters come with a baseboard, which is then fitted to the tray's underside along with fibreglass resin and a support frame made from stainless steel; this ensures that the tray remains extremely rigid and strong as well.



The modern look of the shower is particularly attractive, and it also comes with adjustable body jets, accessories finished in chrome and an overhead showerhead. To preview the special shower cabin collection from the JT Spas website, make sure to check out http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas's supply of bathroom products is one of the most extensive in the UK, and customers are privy to a whole host of special discounts and offers on shower enclosures and cabins, toilets, taps, basins, radiators, bathroom accessories, and so much more. For the best info on its shower cabin range, visit the company's continuously-updated website today.