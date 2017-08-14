Hydro Tech Power Washing Partners with BizIQ

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Hydro Tech Power Washing, a provider of industrial and commercial power washing and painting services, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based online marketing company that works with small businesses throughout Canada and the United States.



By partnering with BizIQ, Hydro Tech Power Washing hopes to expand its client base and build its business through a stronger and more modernized digital presence and a focused marketing campaign. BizIQ has decades of combined experience in working with clients across a vast range of industries, including the industrial power washing sector.



Among the first steps BizIQ is taking with the providers of industrial power washing in Vancouver, BC is the development of a new company website that covers Hydro Tech Power Washing's service offerings and general information related to commercial and industrial power washing and painting. The site will also include monthly blog content written by professional copywriters with knowledge and understanding of the industry. BizIQ's goal with all content on the new website is to provide informative, engaging reading material that highlights Hydro Tech Power Washing's services and encourages customer interaction.



A key feature of the new site for Hydro Tech Power Washing will be BizIQ's incorporation of search engine optimization (SEO), which is seen as an effective strategy for boosting web traffic and increasing client visibility. Prospective customers searching for industrial power washing in Vancouver, BC will be more likely to see a search engine optimized website near the beginning of their Google search results.



"As a local business, we understand the importance of both word-of-mouth and online marketing strategies to the success of a small company," said Glen Del Frarri, owner of Hydro Tech Power Washing. "We believe that working with BizIQ to bring our marketing efforts in line with today's cutting edge is going to play a critical role as we grow our business in our second decade."



About Hydro Tech Power Washing

Hydro Tech Power Washing offers commercial and industrial power washing and painting services to clients in the greater Vancouver area. The company has the resources to clean industrial equipment as well as building exteriors, sidewalks and parking lots, and is a provider of comprehensive mobile power washing services. Hydro Tech Power Washing serves clients across numerous industries, including construction, healthcare, manufacturing, marine and more.



