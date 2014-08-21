Hydroblasting Automation, Vacuum Trucks, Hydro-Excavation a Focus of WJTA-IMCA Expo

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --High pressure waterjet and hydroblasting technology has become an established part of cleaning and maintenance across all industries. These technologies are evolving rapidly as traditional manual techniques are supplemented or replaced by semi-automated and automated equipment that distances the operator from potentially hazardous high pressure water streams. Contractors, suppliers and end users will have the chance to get educated and experience a wide variety of equipment and techniques—from fully mechanized systems to new manual waterblast tools—at the WJTA-IMCA Expo, Oct. 14-15, 2014, in New Orleans.



The Expo is the annual tradeshow of the WaterJet Technology Association-Industrial & Municipal Cleaning Association. It serves industrial/environmental contractors utilizing high pressure waterjets, vacuum trucks, hydro-excavators and more, as well as their customers and suppliers. Following a series of successful events in Houston, the Expo moves to New Orleans, in the heart of the booming Gulf Coast energy and industrial sectors as well as world class entertainment and tourist options.



Participants will have the chance to see new hydroblasting equipment in operation at the outdoor demonstrations and evaluate controls hands-on or view static equipment displays in the exhibit hall. New and highly portable equipment for cleaning heat exchangers, surfaces, tanks and more can be evaluated from a variety of vendors. Safer, more ergonomic and efficient manual jetting equipment and industrial safety equipment is also featured at the Expo.



Hydro-excavation is a rapidly growing industry in the US as facilities and municipalities require the use of safe, non-destructive digging techniques, and the Expo includes a focus on hydro-excavators, vacuum trucks and air movers. The use of pressurized water and/or air with vacuum allows contractors to excavate around buried utilities and dig precision slots and trenches. New equipment is entering the market specialized for these applications. The Expo is an excellent chance to see innovative equipment up-close and meet with leading vendors.



Education is a key component of the Expo, and this year’s program features a panel discussion on strategies, benefits, challenges and successes in implementing a hands-free hydroblasting policy. The panel includes participants from contractors and major chemical companies. Additional educational sessions address waterblast myths; nozzle selection; high pressure hose fabrication, inspection and documentation; hydro-excavation in a growing and changing marketplace; static electricity in HAZLOC vacuuming operations and robotics in hydrodemolition.



Live demonstrations, educational sessions and admittance to the exhibit hall, as well as the Northern Safety & Industrial–sponsored Industry Appreciation Reception, are all included in the price of registration.



Excitement is high for WJTA-IMCA’s first event in New Orleans with a 30% increase in exhibit space and more educational opportunities than ever. For more information and to register visit the Expo website.