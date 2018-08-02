Hyper Shoes Bring Elite Performance to Athletes Everywhere

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Athletes all over the world, both professional and recreational, are constantly looking to improve their performance to boost their success and enjoyment in their chosen sports. One of the key ways they do this is through wearing the proper footwear to maximize their natural abilities.



Pharaoh Athletics joined the athletic footwear space back in 2013 with the goal of creating a shoe that athletes would be clamoring for, not just because of its sleek style, but also because of its high performance capabilities. Over the ensuing years, the brand has continued to modify and refine its flagship Hyper Shoes to turn them into the ideal athletic footwear.



At the heart of the shoe is the midsole chassis. This is the portion of the shoe that gives it its structure and supports the weight of the wearer. The design team behind Hyper Shoes took cues from supercars to create a carbon fiber design that is lightweight yet sturdy. The chassis also provides the flexibility athletes need to move nimbly on the field.



The heel of the shoe is equipped with an adjustable air sole. The wearer can inflate or deflate the air sole to deliver their desired level of cushioning and spring. Under the ball of the foot, there is a 360-degree rotating panel. This movement makes it easy for athletes to move in any direction with precision and speed.



Pharaoh Athletics' goal is to compete with the other big athletic shoe names on the market today. The brand believes that its shoes will be on par with and even better than the current offerings in this space. Rather than focusing on the latest style trends, Pharaoh Athletics chose to put the emphasis on performance first. That is not to say that the shoes aren't stylish; their sleek design is entirely modern and will appeal to sneakerheads everywhere.



The Hyper Shoes aren't yet available on the market but the brand expects to release them for sale to customers in the near future. Those who are interested in getting a pair of their own can join the company's waiting list for exclusive news about the shoes, as well as discounts for future purchases.