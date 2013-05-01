Hypnosis Therapy Pro Blaze Driscoll Opens New Office in Downtown Wayzata MN

Wayzata, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --Wayzata Bay Hypnosis announces the opening of their downtown Wayzata office on May 1st 2013. The office will be located at 641 Lake St #218, Wayzata MN 55391. Offering hypnosis therapy for self-improvement with an emphasis on helping clients quit smoking, achieve weight loss and discover success motivation, Wayzata Bay Hypnosis is owned and operated by Blaze Driscoll, a certified hypnotherapist and comedic stage hypnotist.



Wayzatta Bay Hypnosis offers assistance to overcome many of life's predicaments. Blaze Driscoll has helped his clients resolve or improve the conditions of living with numerous problems including:



- Quit Smoking

- Weight Loss

- Success Motivation

- Chronic or Acute Pain

- Test Anxiety

- Stress

- Panic Attacks

- Sales Motivation

- Sports Performance

- Stuttering

- Grief

- Pre/Post-Surgery Concerns

- Fears of Doctors/Dentists

- Fear of Public Speaking



For more information visit the Wayzata Bay Hypnosis website at http://wayzatabayhypnosis.com



Blaze Driscoll offers a free 20 minute consultation. He says of his hypnosis therapy services, "At the end of the day, you want to rid yourself of anything that keeps you back from maximizing your life, right? I can help you do that. And if I can’t, after a short interview, I’ll tell it to you straight. I’m not interested in trying to help anyone that I feel is beyond my reach. If I can help, I will. If I can’t, I’ll recommend someone who can."



Blaze has put his hypnosis therapy techniques to use in helping pageant contestants achieve weight loss, bodybuilders build muscles, smokers quit smoking and business professionals develop success motivation. He is the author of “Gauge Your Diet” and many other books dealing with how to lose weight, quit smoking, improve self-esteem and find success motivation. His books can be found on the Wayzata Bay Hypnosis website at http://wayzatabayhypnosis.com/products



About Blaze Driscoll

A well-known stage hypnotist, Blaze Driscoll has entertained thousands at comedic performances, corporate motivation seminars and retreats, post prom parties and high school events.



Blaze Driscoll holds a bachelor’s degree in social work, addiction counseling and psychology. He is a certified hypnotherapist and comedy stage hypnotist, certified personal trainer, nutritionist, neuro-linguistic programming practitioner and stress management consultant.



For more than a decade, Blaze worked for the Nutritionalysis division at Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA. At the end of his tenure, he was their regional representative for the upper Midwest region, training weight management techs on how to teach their clients weight loss techniques.



