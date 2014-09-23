Hypnotist Announces Upcoming Events Aimed at Promoting Weight Loss

Des Moines, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Acclaimed hypnotist Michael Johns has announced three upcoming events aimed at helping people use the power of self-hypnosis to create positive changes in their lives. Michael Johns is a fully trained and certified hypnotist who has practiced for almost two decades, and he is widely known for his work as a comedic hypnotist.



Currently, Michael Johns provides hypnosis and motivation services to corporate clients. He also works privately to help many celebrities, professional athletes and sports teams. He is recognized for his long running Las Vegas shows in which he uses hypnosis and comedy to amaze people from all over the world.



During the first week of October, Michael Johns, an Iowa native, will change gears and offer three one-night-only events. During these exclusive events, Johns will present a new strategy to help people become mindful of their eating habits and will also educate attendees about harnessing the power of mindfulness and self-hypnosis to its true capacity to produce the best results.



By using this unique method of mindfulness and self-hypnosis, almost anyone can make positive life changes. Many have had incredible results using the easy-to-learn weight loss techniques presented by Michael Johns, and the upcoming presentations will aim to help even more people make rapid transformations. By helping attendees change their ways of thinking, Michael Johns will show people how to take control of their lives and make the significant changes they desire.



The first of the three seminars will take place in Ames, Iowa, on October 2, 2014. The second and third will be held on October 3 and 4, 2014, in Des Moines, Iowa. Johns will use his successful techniques to help people make the life transformations they seek, including weight loss. Michael Johns has headlined shows at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Tropicana Resort and Casino and Stardust Resort and Casino, and he has been a keynote speaker or performer for PepsiCo, NASCAR, General Electric, AFLAC, and many more. Tickets for Michael Johns’ upcoming events are available at MichaelJohnsEvents.com or by calling 888-376-7474.



About Michael Johns

Michael Johns is known for his comedic hypnosis shows in Las Vegas, as well as his clinical work. He’s a published author and is considered to be one of the best in his field. He is trained and certified in Clinical Hypnosis, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and Professional Life Coaching by the International Certification Board of Clinical Hypnotherapy and the International Association of Counselors and Therapists.



For almost 20 years, Michael Johns has helped tens of thousands of people in one-on-one sessions, group sessions, seminars, and shows to create positive, lasting change in their lives.