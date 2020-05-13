Hypocritical Obama Wrong to Criticize Trump Admin on Flynn Dismissal

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2020 --"Given his failure to defend the innocent and correct egregious prosecutorial and judicial misconduct through clemency, President Obama doesn't have the moral high ground to criticize President Trump," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "It is unprecedented and probably never happened in U.S. history, that a former federal appeals judge sends a personal plea to POTUS requesting clemency on behalf of the wrongly convicted," adds Banks. "Obama was that President and just as he is defending the rogue, malicious actions of FBI officials to obtain a wrongful conviction against General Flynn, he did the same during his administration when he disregarded what former federal appeals judge H. Lee Sarokin described as the worst injustice in the federal justice he's seen in over sixty years in the law," exclaims Banks.



According to CNN, Obama said the Trump administration's dismissal of General Flynn's case put the rule of law "at risk." "Not so," says Banks, "Trump and Barr did justice for General Flynn, while's Obama Justice Department committed numerous acts of violence against the rule of law," asserts Banks. "The prosecutorial and judicial misconduct disregarded by Obama in the case Judge Sarokin referenced in his letter far rivaled that which was done to General Flynn and can be viewed in the following online dossier," concludes Banks.



Online Dossier of Prosecutorial and Judicial Misconduct Ignored by Obama - http://bit.ly/2wBaCyJ