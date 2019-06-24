Hytera Emphasizes Itself as Professional and Private Wireless Communications Solution Supplier at CCW 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --After connecting with vertical customers for over 20 years worldwide, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited realized that only turnkey solutions could satisfy them rather than any single device.



The company has now emphasised itself as a global provider of professional and private wireless communications solutions to meet global customers' demands by enriching product portfolios by leveraging narrowband technologies across multiple standards, broadband and new technologies like big data, AI and Internet of Things (IoT), and expanding its global partnership with business stakeholders to consolidate a promising ecosystem.



Hytera, as a global company with over 90 subsidiaries and branches across the world, is now capable of delivering voice, video and data services for mission and business critical users and facilitate them to achieve faster, safer and better connectivity in their daily operation and emergency response.



Showcasing its latest innovations on narrowband, convergence and broadband services at the three-day Critical Communications World 2019 (CCW 2019) today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC), Hytera Overseas Sales Central Department Deputy General Manager Steven Hao said:



"We are committed, like always, to delivering excellent mission and business critical communications for customers to solve their practical problems. This is what we believe in and are doing in the global market, and Malaysia market as well."



By leveraging our Private Mobile Radio (PMR) expertise, he added, intelligent PMR solutions and rich hands-on experiences, especially those in European market, they hope to create greater value with local partners.



Hytera's innovative convergent solution braces DMR, PDT, Tetra and LTE convergence, and private and public network convergence, in terms of terminals, system infrastructure and command and dispatch systems. It enables customers to achieve successful business innovation and transformation with a rich set of smart available applications.



At the event, Hytera's latest solutions based on broadband standards, including MCS (Mission Critical Service), P-LTE and V-LTE, were showcased and attracted wide attention.



MCS (Mission Critical Service) collaborates with radio access network from operator. This service shares the RAN with public operator so that customers won't have to deploy infrastructures or base stations which requires lots of time to complete delivery. At the same time, MCS can provide customers a fast service deployment experience based on public LTE. This cost-effective solution is a good choice for customers with limited budget



P-LTE is a Hytera standard LTE solution based on international 3GPP standard Release 14. For P-LTE system product, Hytera provides LTE base station eNodeB (BBU, RRU), EPC and MCS. Besides, Hytera's unique integrated product iBS (Integrated Base Station), including base station and core network all in one device, is one of the best choices for emergency situation.



V-LTE is a self-developed cellular video transmission solution focuses on the uplink transmission by adjusting the wireless frame structure. This solution would be a perfect choice for mobile video surveillance, VIP escort, and daily patrol.



Hytera also showed their complete PoC (Push-to-Talk over cellular) solutions targeting at operators and commercial users, from PoC terminals to PoC platform. Customers can enjoy instant PTT communications with large coverage over 3G/4G/WIFI networks, staying connected with their workforce anytime and anywhere.



In addition, a white paper of Mission Critical applications over Operator's Broadband Network and PXT680 multimode advanced radios was also launched at the event.



"We believe more and more applications tend to run over broadband networks but their focuses on mission critical voice transfer won't change," said John Hu, Hytera Vice President, adding that this is the reason they insisted on convergence innovations.



He stressed that Hytera convergence innovations were tailored to vertical customers.



This year, Hytera unveiled AR dispatch, CCTV and intelligent police car solutions, complementing its integrated command and control (ICC) system and two-way radio communications system for public safety. In the largest target market, Hytera convergent solutions already well served France police, Fire & Rescue Center Nyborg in Denmark, Macedonia public security authorities, 50th ASEAN Summit in Philippines, and Malaysia security agencies, etc...



Hytera has always insisted on independent research and development of narrowband and broadband convergent solutions, while also incorporate industry-specific technical strengths from its subsidiaries.



Hytera's convergent solution has also well served many mission critical industries, such as public safety, rail transit, dock and port, airport, energy, mining, forests and factories with voice and video services, high-traffic data transmission, and multimedia dispatch, and business critical commercial users across the world.



The company's ability to boost customer capabilities in daily communication and dispatch as well as improves their operational efficiency is well proven through the various accolades and recognitions received. For example, in 2018, Hytera solutions secured Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russia's 2018 World Cup, Chengdu Marathon as well as serving the Brazilian security network, and Nanshan police bureau intelligent, etc. Hytera was name the winner of "Best New LTE or Hybrid Device" for their product "Hytera Convergent LTE&TETRA Device for More Applications - PTC760" at the International Critical Communications Awards 2019 (ICCA 2019) held recently at MiTEC.



Company Name: Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Website: www.hytera.com

Contact: Jean Shen

E-mail: jing.shen@hytera.com