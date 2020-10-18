Hytera Indonesia Provides Critical Communication for Public Services

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2020 --The effective delivery of critical communications is essential to ensure the safety of public service and property during planned and unplanned events. As the world's leading provider of professional mobile radio solutions, Hytera Indonesia has been committed to providing critical communication solutions for global customers with systems, including TETRA, DMR, PDT (Chinese police digital relay), and MPT. From Shenzhen Metro and Tanjung Priok port to Balikpapan airport, Hytera Indonesia's professional wireless communication system is meeting the needs of the modern labor force.



In the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution, the ever-changing technological environment promotes the further optimization and upgrading of critical communication systems to enhance the user experience of communication networks. Critical communication is an intelligent and dynamic combination of various technologies and carriers, which provides flexibility, security, and efficient productivity for the user by combining the advantages of various technologies.



The development of technology gives birth to mobile broadband technology, such as Long Term Evolution (LTE) defined by the 3 Generation Partnership Program(3GPP), can provide high-speed access, data throughput (up to hundreds of MB / s), and low latency (< 10ms) to enhance operational efficiency and crossover, and to organize and coordinate communication networks by complementing existing narrowband. With the help of a high-speed broadband communication network, the advanced analysis of the object and person identification can be applied to assist police in fighting crime. Large capacity data communication network allows a large number of data systems from airborne complex data sensors to be sent at shorter time intervals for more accurate monitoring, thus providing a more effective preventive maintenance mechanism.



There is no doubt that LTE has great potential in public safety and critical communications. It has been proved that LTE and its large-scale commercial deployment support all kinds of services from high bandwidth data to real-time communication, and provide unprecedented functions for public security in a cost-effective way, coming into being an excellent opportunity to meet today's and future public security needs.



Hytera Indonesia has accumulated more than 20 years of industry experience, and cooperated with global PMR operators not only in the public safety industry but also in the fields of public utilities, transportation, oil, and gas. The follow-up technology of PMR will be the provider of two mainstream PMR technologies (DMR and TETRA) based on LTE leading solutions. Hytera Indonesia has been a critical communication solution provider selected by many global public service businesses.



Real-time communication is needed between urban subway and mass transportation systems, including real-time communication between drivers, operation control room, and station personnel. The next-generation critical communication solutions of Hytera Indonesia offer excellent functions for public security agencies and end-users to enable safe and efficient works. TRTRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) of Hytera Indonesia is the global standard of digital trunked radio. It has been proved to be a reliable communication system. There is no local and geographical redundancy of any hardware and software to realize the point fault element. The TETRA system provides high-speed communication and has the capability of coping with heavy traffic. Secure voice and data transmission, as well as a wide range of functions, ensure the adaptability required to meet the unique needs of professional mobile radio users.



Artificial intelligence, 5G, and the increasingly efficient analysis of big data all have the potential to supplement critical communication services. At the same time, as more and more institutions rely on data, a series of wireless networks are applied. Hytera Indonesia will continue to rely on its rich technical experience and advanced Internet technology to help public security agencies and commercial sectors to provide more mature critical communication solutions.



About Hytera

Hytera specializes in R & D, production, sales and service of professional mobile radio in interphone terminal, clustered system, dispatching system, emergency communication system and so on. With more than 100 branches and 10 R & D centers around the world, Hytera is committed to flexibly applying the most advanced mature critical communication solution to solve the problems of government and industry users in more than 120 countries and regions, winning the trust of clients in mounting numbers.



