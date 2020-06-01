Hytera PoC Solutions to Fight Against COVID-19

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2020 --Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hytera has been continuously assisting their partners around the world with innovative, practical PoC solutions to improve better coordination for security, municipal administration, transportation, and enterprises. Their newly developed non-contact Facial Recognition and Temperature Measuring Integrated Access Control Solution is an essential tool in crisis management and surveillance systems.



In recent months, the outbreak of COVID-19 has seen its rapid spread all around the world. Although the virus infection seems to have become less virulent in many countries, there is still a high risk for new transmissions. Governments worldwide are implementing measures to keep the pandemic under control without a precise timeframe for the development of a vaccine.



Private and public corporations are adjusting their practices according to the new directives. Wearing masks, keep the distance from one another is just one of the ways to fight the virus. Facilities personnel and security to prevent new cases of COVID-19 need to be supported during daily base operations.



Concrete aids given by Hytera donating to the Emergency Services Hatzalah in New York city were DMR radios. It is glad to see that the technology was put at good use serving the community. DMR radios has facilitated communications and made it possible for volunteers and paramedics to understand the real-time situation without close contact, which is reducing the possibility of cross infection.



PoC solutions developed by Hytera include a platform with server and relative apps to manage the security operations better. It's going to do the most to eradicate the pandemic completely.



Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) is a mobile communication system that was extensively deployed for the fight against the COVID-19. Among the different versions of the PoC radio, there are two types having vastly been utilized for controlling the virus outbreak: the model PNC380 and PNC550.



All of PoC solutions operate through the connection with 2G/3G/4G mobile networks or Wi-Fi, without the necessity for further wireless infrastructure. PoC radios have broad coverage, built-in Wi-Fi, and dual-mic suppression technology to enhance audio transmission performance. Other features that have been highly praised by both security staff and rescuers are the device's GPS positioning and the possibility to capture pictures.



The 5-inch HD touch screen and 13-megapixel camera have shown their great utility for shooting high definition photos. Besides, the version PNC550 can be integrated within the Facial Recognition and Temperature Measuring Integrated Access Control Solution. Hytera has been supporting thermal cameras. Infrared cameras are one of the less invasive methods to successfully prevent virus spread.



So far, Hytera has provided local governments and enterprises with different solutions for epidemic containing in many countries and achieved good results. Hytera, in the future, will continue to uphold its service concept and fight against the epidemic with other countries in the world.



Hytera, with over 27 years of experience, is a global leading provider of professional and private wireless communication network. Hytera's team is devoted to providing a more connected private and reliable network of communications. With many successful cases, Hytera is honored to offer a wide range of PoC products and other services to international partners working in public safety, private security, emergency interventions, and logistic industries.



