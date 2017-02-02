I Am Rock Blends Sacred Geometry and Emotion Into Brilliant Rings

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2017 --In the fast-paced, work-oriented environment of the modern world, many people find themselves lost in life. These people endure through jobs they do not like, relationships that are unhealthy, and environments that are not suitable just to be accepted by their peers. These people feel a need to make enough money to meet the standards of others, whether or not these standards make sense in their own world. Today, an up and coming brand named i am rock is aiming to dispel some of this dissolution with a focus on truth, vulnerability, and ascension.



In order to achieve ascension, one has to recognize who and what is true in life and be one's true self. Through this practice, anyone can experience the true strength of vulnerability and opening up to others. This practice has been lost in the noise of social media that requires people to put up facades. To embody a spirit of truth and vulnerability, i am rock is producing a series of sculptural statement pieces to wear as affirmations.



These statement pieces put an emphasis on mathematical, sacred geometry blended with the power of emotion. Viewers of the jewellery will find notes of connection, timelessness, and love built into the design of every carefully manufactured piece. The rings serve as a reminder of who you can be instead of what you can have. The currently released designs employ techniques of negative space, connecting structural bars, and more. These designs have been named abundance, amazing, ascension, dreams, and surrender, each of which features a unique personality.



There is, however, one worldly obstacle that stands in the way of these rings: the cost of production. To produce these intricate works of art is no easy task. To remedy this issue the i am rock team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Those who support the campaign will be rewarded with anything from a thank you badge to a solid 14K gold statement ring. With the help of readers, the i am rock brand hopes to empower and enlighten people everywhere.



About Peta Heys

The woman behind these rings is Peta Heys, a Sydney-based artistic type. She previously worked in corporate interior architecture before realizing that the lifestyle simply was not for her. She eventually left the architecture firm in the same spirit that i am rock is built upon. For the past year, Peta has been designing these rings. And while the set is still in its first stages, she is excited to be releasing the first several works of art.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.