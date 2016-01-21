I-Impact Group and Joe Perri & Associates Announce International Strategic PR Alliance

Greenwich, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Principal and Founder of Greenwich, CT-based i-Impact Group Mr. Claudio O. Pannunzio and Mr. Joe Perri, Principal and Founder of Australia-based Joe Perri & Associates announced today a strategic alliance between the two PR consultancies that will assist clients to better communicate their business values, brands and offerings into overseas marketplaces.



Joe Perri and Claudio Pannunzio first met each other in the USA over a decade ago at a Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Annual Meeting and became their overseas collaboration.. At the time Claudio was providing branding and strategic communication for MDRT and his team involved in the event organization.



Over the years the two firms have partnered on several projects and when VIP clients visited the USA or Australia, Claudio Pannunzio and Joe Perri would personally welcome and attend to their media and marketing needs.



Recently, the firms' principals discussed and agreed that a closer, more strategic alliance and relationship would yield greater benefits for their firms and clients.



The alliance and the promotion of our creative skills, ability to deliver long-term value and meaningful results for clients and the access to broader international markets by bringing the two groups closer together was a natural next step said Joe Perri and Claudio Pannunzio.



Both principals have similar backgrounds with extensive careers in financial services before they became self employed and started their respective businesses.



In October last year Joe Perri announced he was the head of a new venture Connect Malaysia, a consultancy firm dedicated to linking Australian SMEs to commercial and export opportunities in Malaysia.



Over the years Joe Perri and Claudio Pannunzio have developed enviable reputations for taking their work very seriously and for their get-it-done attitude to everything they do. Whether it is the launch of a new product or service, raising brand awareness or a new corporate identity, at the core of their principles is a dedication to work with clients to successfully achieve their long term corporate and strategic objectives.



"We see the PR alliance having many benefits for our respective businesses and believe that our backgrounds, expertise and insight – especially into the financial services sectors – will be of interest to many firms seeking to broaden their reach globally", continued Joe Perri and Claudio Pannunzio.



The next step for the two PR firms will be an overarching business brand and corporate identity that they plan to launch later this year.



About Claudio O. Pannunzio

Claudio Pannunzio is Founder and President of USA based i-Impact Group Inc and possesses two decades of financial services experience. He has held senior positions and led the currency trading activities of a number of premiere global financial institutions both in Europe and in the U.S. He has also served as Portfolio Manager and Head of the Investment Committee at a European investment firm.



He is a Senior Consultant and Corporate Based Mindfulness Trainer for The Potential Project and Strategic Marketing Communications Expert for Financial Planning Association's Practice Management Center for which he writes a monthly blog.



He also a Director of the Advisory Board of the Institute for Innovation Development, an organization that helps wealth management firms leverage innovation strategies to grow their business. In addition, he is a guest lecturer at New York University Stern School of Business and Denmark-based Copenhagen Business School (Handelshøjskolen).



Claudio frequently speaks at industry events and contributes articles to The Journal of Financial Planning, Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer Journal, Research and Advisor Today.



About Joe Perri

Joe Perri started Joe Perri & Associates in 1995 after leaving Colonial Mutual Life having worked there for nearly 22 years. Initially, the consultancy provided a general marketing offering drawing on Joe's years of experience to provide a broad range of services that included the CRM / incentive / reward programs, newsletters, copy writing, graphic design, events, etc.



Over the years as the business grew, more clients came to Joe Perri seeking PR and media focussed communication strategies. In particular, they wanted someone that could effectively articulate their message to the marketplace and now PR is the primary focus of the business.



Joe Perri believes that the PR process must support a company's business plan and the process applied strategically and tactically in order to maximize its benefits for the client.



In October 2015 Joe Perri announced he was the head of a new venture Connect Malaysia, a fee for service consultancy dedicated to assisting Australian SMEs to access commercial and export opportunities in Malaysia.