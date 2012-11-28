i on Women Study Reveals Marketers Miss the Mark Communicating with Women

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2012 --A recent study by Insights in Marketing, LLC’s i on Women team reveals that marketers are failing to connect with female consumers. The survey of 1,300 women found that 91 percent of women do not feel as though marketers are marketing effectively to them. Considering that women control more than 80 percent of purchases across a range of categories, marketers are missing a valuable opportunity.



"10 years ago, a study much like this was conducted to determine whether advertisers were reaching women, and the answer was a resounding, 'No,'" says Tinesha Craig, Division Director. "In the past decade, nothing has changed, according to our study. We're not reaching women any more now than we were then. We are doing the same things over and over and expecting women to respond."



The i on Women study, which included U.S. women from a variety of age groups, incomes, ethnicities and geographic locations, also found that:



The i on Women study, which included U.S. women from a variety of age groups, incomes, ethnicities and geographic locations, also found that:



- Women are more likely to say that companies market more effectively to men than to women.

- Women are more likely to say that companies market to other women rather than to themselves.

- Even moms, a key target for many companies, do not feel that companies effectively market products to them.

- Baby Boomer women, who, along with Baby Boomer men, have $1 trillion in spending power, feel disconnected from marketing messages.

- Millennials were most likely to connect with today’s marketing messages, but their spending power is less than older generations.

- Ethnicity does not appear to have a noticeable impact on perception of marketing effectiveness. English-speaking Hispanic and African American women felt similarly disconnected from marketing messages.



