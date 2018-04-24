IAAP Receives Accreditation of Its CAP Program from NCCA

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) Receives Accreditation of its Certified Administrative Professional (CAP) from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).



The NCCA accredited the IAAP CAP Program for a five-year period, expiring 4/30/2023, during its recent meeting.



Founded in 1942, IAAP, is a professional certification organization acting in the public interest by establishing and enforcing education, examination, experience and ethics requirements for certification. Currently, 5,973 admins are certified to use the CAP designation.



IAAP received NCCA accreditation of its CAP Program by submitting an application demonstrating the program's compliance with the NCCA's Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs. NCCA is the accrediting body of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (formerly the National Organization for Competency Assurance). Since 1977, the NCCA has been accrediting certifying programs based on the highest quality standards in professional certification to ensure the programs adhere to modern standards of practice in the certification industry.



There are more than 270 NCCA-accredited programs that certify individuals in a wide range of professions and occupations including nurses, financial professionals, respiratory therapists, counselors, emergency technicians, crane operators and more. Of ICE's more than 330 organizational members, over 120 of them have accredited programs.



ICE's mission is to advance credentialing through education, standards, research, and advocacy to ensure competence across professions and occupations. NCCA was founded as a commission whose mission is to help ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public through the accreditation of a variety of certification programs that assess professional competence. NCCA uses a peer review process to: establish accreditation standards; evaluate compliance with these standards; recognize programs which demonstrate compliance; and serve as a resource on quality certification.



