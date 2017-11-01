IAAP Unveils Dr. Veronica Cochran as the New CEO

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --Today IAAP introduced Dr. Veronica Cochran as the new CEO. Veronica has served in a variety of managerial and executive leadership roles over the last 20 years within leading organizations. Most recently, Veronica founded L.I.F.E. Concepts, an organization that specializes in leadership development and advancement. It was through L.I.F.E. Concepts that Veronica teamed up with IAAP. She developed a shared passion for IAAP's purpose and vision, which led to her eventual interest in the IAAP CEO position.



"The IAAP board embarked on our search for the next CEO knowing we need someone who has a strong passion for and understanding of our profession. We found our champion and advocate for the profession in Veronica," says IAAP Chair, Dawn Becker, CAP, OM.



Says Cochran in regards to the new position, "From the moment I began my first partnership project with IAAP through L.I.F.E. Concepts, I knew it was only the beginning of something much bigger. As time went on, I began to realize just how right I was about that. The administrative profession is the backbone of industry and a profession that has been undervalued for far too long. I see admins as leaders, business partners, and critical members of the executive team. I share that vision with IAAP and I am honored to take my partnership with IAAP to a whole new level by coming on board as CEO."



The timing for Cochran's hire couldn't have been better, as IAAP has adopted a new strategic plan. This new plan provides a clear direction for the organization. But, more importantly, the strategic plan addresses the needs of those in the profession. IAAP's core purpose is to provide education, certification, and leadership development to administrative professionals. The vision is to advance the administrative profession through advocacy and empowerment. IAAP, with the help of their new CEO, is prepared to propel the administrative profession to new heights.



"Veronica will take our new core purpose, vision, and goals and turn them into action and success," says Becker.



About IAAP

For 75 years, IAAP, a non-profit association, has been dedicated to helping office and administrative professionals advance their career in a demanding and ever-changing business environment. From specialized online and offline training programs and a first-of-its-kind certification program, to valuable networking and industry leading events, IAAP has provided the knowledge, skills, and insights that build toward job advancement, success, and recognition. Today, IAAP represents a wide range of administrative professionals who work in many industries throughout North America and even globally.