IAM Used LED Screen Professional Repair Comes Satisfaction and Profitable Business

IAM LED WALL will send a professional team to make a comprehensive inspection of the stock source, even, the company will check with the brand manufacturer to know all the details about this stock. Including LED, IC, Power supply, Receiving card(mostly, they are all using Novastar system), and mask. IAMLEDWALL will purchase this stock till it has passed inspection;



When the stock arrives warehouse, IAMLEDWALL will mark the quantity of flight cases, and how many flight cases need to be repaired. If all those flight cases are too old, and will purchase all new flight cases;



IAMLEDWALL will take a brightness measurements tool to get this stock LED lamp information and know each wavelength of RGB for each color. As it's used LED screen, there is some trouble getting the same batch LED, and have to buy some near-color LED, based on the RGB wavelength;



All LED panels will be put on the aging test frame, after 24 hours aging test, IAMLEDWALL will mark all dead pixels, broken ICs, defective power supplies, and disabled power cables;



About the mask, if it has been extensively damaged badly, IAMLEDWALL will change to all new mask, if only parts of the mask have been broken, they will get the near color mask to make sure all LED panels look the same. Strongly suggestion: all screws on the mask must be operated screw machine, not manually. Otherwise, the flatness of the panels will be not so perfect;



Clean all the dust on the panels with high strong electric brush, on both of front side and rear sides. Clean the inside of the flight case, and make sure there are no objects in the flight case that may damage the LED. Remove the Chinese logo on the flight case, and clean the outside of the flight case;



The dead pixel and broken IC will be fixed carefully. Surely, IAMLEDWALL will offer some LED and IC as spare parts for free. It will be sent with stock together;



All panels will be fixed on the aging test frame again, so that can see what the condition of the display is after the first repair. IAMLEDWALL will mark the dead pixel, broken IC, defective power supply, and disabled power cable again;



The company technical team will fix the dead LED and broken IC marked in the second inspection;



Last time checking to make sure no dead pixels before the pack, one panel to one panel;



Put panels into plastic bags carefully, with few desiccant bags. So that all panels will be dry even sea transportation.



After locking the flight case, IAMLEDWALL will put a plastic cover on the flight case. And put the mark on the plastic cover. Once release the plastic cover, the flight case will be clean also.



Those are IAM LED WALL used LED screen professional repair standard process. After this standard process, all brand stock LED displays (Lightlink LED display, Di Color LED display, Gloshine LED dipsly and Unilumin LED display etc.) are ready to ship, and there is no doubt that the panels will be all in good condition and work well. Surely, if visiting is available, it is the best option. Choose IAM LED WALL as partner, comes satisfaction and profitable business.