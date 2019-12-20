IAMALINA Drops Her First EP, Called BEACHWOOD

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --LA based singer-songwriter and producer, IamAlina, releases her first EP titled, "Beachwood" on December 20th, 2019.



The EP contains two tracks; "Put the blame on me" and "UNSALA", both written and produced by IamAlina. Visuals were shot in Pasadena and DTLA with contribution from the Italian movie director, Marco Napoli.



IamAlina was born in Romania and later naturalized Italian. From studying classical to soul music, her style has a hybrid-unique vibe.



Ali a.k.a. IamAlina is currently performing at her private setup from L.A. by invitation only, where she hosted her first pre-release party for "Beachwood" EP last Saturday (December 14, 2019).



Starting December 20th, 2019 the EP is available on most popular digital music platforms.



Listen and Watch Beachwood