Ian Somerhalder Foundation Gives $1 Million to Jane Goodall Institute

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2021 --The Ian Somerhalder Foundation (ISF) and the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) are thrilled to announce a generous $1 Million donation from ISF, founded by actor and activist Ian Somerhalder, which will provide transformative support for JGI's programs to protect the natural world we share and improve the wellbeing of people, other animals, and essential ecosystems around the world.



Dr. Goodall, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have a shared understanding that everything is interconnected, and that the most essential relationships we have are with the planet we call home and all the other beings with whom we share it.



Through this investment, the Jane Goodall Institute has shared they will be able to expand and deepen their programs which innovate through Jane's visionary approaches to the renowned global youth empowerment program Roots & Shoots, community-led great ape conservation, habitat protection, restoration and regeneration, progressive animal-welfare and sanctuary care, world-changing advocacy and climate action. As Ian, Nikki and Jane all live with a conviction to inspire the next generation to make the world a better place and spread compassion for animals, this grant was a beautiful fit and demonstrates the power of individuals to make a world of difference and shape a better future for all.



Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, is a global phenomenon celebrating six decades of innovations in science, advocacy in animal welfare, conservation and environmentalism generating positive impacts in Gombe and beyond, for today and for generations to come. Ian Somerhalder, Founder of the Ian Somerhalder Foundation and UN Global Goodwill Ambassador, is a committed conservationist, philanthropist and inspirational leader as a voice for positive planetary change, action and the empowerment and education of young people. Through a generous $1 Million donation from the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane will be acting upon their shared passion for the natural world and a commitment to empowering the next generation.



The Jane Goodall Institute will use this opportunity to invest in the things that matter most to them – protecting our shared planet through innovative science, community-led conservation initiatives, habitat restoration and regeneration, progressive animal-welfare and sanctuary care, world-changing advocacy and climate action and global youth empowerment. As the Ian Somerhalder Foundation has worked to empower, educate and collaborate with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures for over a decade, this grant seemed to be a wonderful fit with the mission and work of the Jane Goodall Institute to make a world of difference and shape a better future for all.



