Ian Somerhalder's Non-Profit Organization Collaborates with Youth and Helen Woodward Animal Center

Rancho Santa Fe, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --On Sunday, September 24, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Ian Somerhalder Foundation is collaborating with HWAC on an event for youth between the ages of 9 and 17. The volunteers will learn hands-on animal care skills. To fill the available 75 spots, registration is open to ISF supporters and the general public on August 24.



For those interested in becoming a Veterinarian, the Become A Vet camp has many appealing activities, including: Exotics Physiology Lab, Equine Care and Management 101, Veterinary Surgical Nursing 100, Basics of Canine CPR, Intro to Anatomy, and Lagomorph Parasitology 100.



Volunteers will also participate in Spay/Neuter activities designed to inform kids about the benefits of pet altering and its impact on cat and dog populations. They will have the opportunity to act out skits revolving around Remember Me Thursday®(RMT), HWAC's annual September orphan pet awareness campaign to light a candle for pet adoption. Most importantly, the kids will get a chance to enjoy animal interactions and crafts while giving back and helping HWAC with their mission. ISF's President Ian Somerhalder and Vice President Nikki Reed are continued celebrity luminaries for RMT and ISF.



To register, please go to: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/HelenWoodwardAnimalCenter#/selectSessions/2089104.



For confirmation, you will then need to email ISF's Youth Director, Jules Trace, at Jules@isfoundation.net.



The Ian Somerhalder Foundation Youth Team informs and encourages the rising generations to take action, inspire hope and create change for our planet with various programs and services for kids. The ISF Youth Team is predominantly composed of kids and teens who participate in a 1 year volunteer program with ISF by creating and enacting multiple campaigns, projects and Youth Volunteer Days.



ISF Youth Volunteer Days are impactful and uniting one day events where kids and teens join ISF, collaborating organizations and hosting facilities in a hands-on volunteer day to help the planet. The purpose of the ISF Youth Days Program is to support like-minded initiatives while cultivating passion driven collaboration and facilitating unique personal growth experiences for youth.



To learn more about our programs visit us at www.isfoundation.org/youth.



About ISF

The Ian Somerhalder Foundation, founded by actor and environmental and animal advocate Ian Somerhalder, is dedicated to empowering, educating and collaborating with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures. ISF focuses on raising awareness about environmental and animal protection issues, and supporting initiatives to promote green energy, global conservation and anti-animal cruelty programs, as well as empowering youth to become a united and spirited force for change.



http://www.isfoundation.org



About Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 57,000 people and thousands of animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world.



For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.



About Remember Me Thursday®

Animal lovers and organizations across the globe unite on the fourth Thursday in September to light a candle in remembrance of the millions of orphan pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home and to shine a light via social media on the millions of orphan pets still waiting for their forever homes. The Remember Me Thursday® global awareness campaign is championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 The Holidays program which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 13 million pets in homes since 1999.



For more information, please visit www.remembermethursday.org or via hashtags #RememberMeThursday and #RememberTheRescue on social media.