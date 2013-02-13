IAPAM Announces Next Symposium with Botox Injection Training: March 23-24, 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --The IAPAM's Aesthetic Medicine Symposium (http://www.aestheticmedicinesymposium.com ) is specifically designed by physicians, for physicians, to educate and train on the top aesthetic medical procedures like: Botox, dermal filler injections, lasers for skin rejuvenation & hair removal, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels. The IAPAM's March 23-24, 2013 Symposium has integrated the most important clinical, aesthetic medicine business, and Botox training ALL into one weekend, including:



- Dedicated instruction from board-certified dermatologists, who are true experts of the skin and cosmetic injectables;

- Hands-on practice in the best Botox injection techniques;

- Botox training at a multi-million dollar medical practice, not in a hotel room; and

- An environment that does not allow exhibitors, giving physicians more time for education.



Attendees also have the opportunity to:



1. Attend the IAPAM's Aesthetic Practice Start-Up Workshop ( http://iapam.com/aesthetic-practice-startup-workshop ) on Monday, March 25, 2013, a program highlighting the latest information on medspa business development and social media marketing.

2. Attend the IAPAM's Clean Start hCG Weight Loss Training ( http://www.hcgtraining.com ) on Friday, March 22, 2013, which covers the new Clean Start hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) for Weight Loss Program, prescription appetite suppressants, ketogenic diet based programs, meal replacements and B6/12 injections.



Add aesthetic medicine modalities to a medical practice in 2013! Physicians who have attended the Aesthetic Medicine Symposium with Botox Injection Training RAVE (http://www.iapam.com/category/testimonials) about its comprehensiveness, and the year of practice support and client service from the IAPAM definitely makes this association and this training program different than the others:



- “Best and most pertinent conference in terms of content, presentation and hands-on. The hotel [The Gainey Suites] was a great choice.” ~ J. Paquette, MD (Jan ’13)

- “The entire course was very knowledgeable…..but most of all, it was exciting to be re-introduced to minimally invasive skin rejuvenation procedures.” ~ E. Paquette (Jan ’13)

- “Hands on training with the exposure to the latest devices. Very Exciting. Meeting the technicians and physicians. Questions were answered readily. Dermafrac – very impressive. Also Botox & Filler techniques were amazing! Information and organization of the training was very precise – Easy to follow [handouts] and easy to take notes.” ~ J. Paquette, MA (Jan ’13)



For more information on the IAPAM's Botox Training, watch the comprehensive video on our Symposium at http://youtu.be/bBQlS0CpOvw or to register for the next Aesthetic Medicine Symposium on March 23-24 2013, please contact the IAPAM, at 1-800-219-5108 ext. 704, or visit http://iapam.com/aesthetic-medicine-symposium-botox-training



Botox is a trademark of Allergan, Inc. Dermafrac is a trademark of Genesis Biosystems, Inc.



About the IAPAM: The International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine

The International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine is a voluntary association of physicians and supporters, which sets standards for the aesthetic medical profession. The goal of the association is to offer education, ethical standards, credentialing, and member benefits. IAPAM membership is open to all licensed medical doctors (MDs), dentists (DDSs/DMDs) doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs), physicians assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs). The IAPAM offers aesthetic medicine and hCG medical weight management programs, including: Botox training, medical aesthetic training, laser training, physician hCG training, and aesthetic practice business training. Additional information about the association can be accessed through the IAPAM’s website (http://www.iapam.com) or by contacting:



Jeff Russell, Executive-Director

International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine (IAPAM)

1-800-219-5108 x704