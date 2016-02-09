IAPBP to Announce Winners of Annual Birth Photography Competition

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --The annual competition by IAPBP celebrates the beauty of birth and the skill of birth photographers around the globe in three categories – labor, delivery and postpartum. The number one birth association worldwide, http://birthphotographers.com encompasses more than 1,350 members in 37 countries.



"I am so thrilled to be able to feature the tremendous talent of our members in the image competition this year," said Stradtner. "I want to thank each and every IAPBP member who entered this year and, of course, the families who agreed to share their beautiful birth moments with the world."



The association's annual photo competition recognizes its members and their best work on an international platform. The competition has grown in scope each year. Highly anticipated, the results quickly go viral each year when the winners are announced. Images are judged on a variety of criteria and the first place winner will be featured on the front page of Birthphotographers.com and in press releases to the media.



"Our Association has grown by leaps and bounds and our members continually produce excellent, emotive, invaluable birth photographs for the families that hire them," said Stradtner.



IAPBP has assembled an impressive panel of judges for this year's competition that include Emmy award-winning pop culture icon, Ricki Lake, and Abby Epstein, producer and director of the documentary "The Business of Being Born" that was named Best of the Fest at the Tribeca Film Festival.



Birth photography is a highly specialized field and the choice to have the experience documented is an intensely personal decision. It involves the birth process, environment, the parents and those in attendance. Birth photography encompasses the tears of joy, the wonder of bringing a new life into the world and celebrates family. The photographers who specialize in the field use their art to tell the story of birth.



Winners of the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers fifth annual competition will be named on Feb. 9, 2016 and the contest is just one of the ways that the Association is highlighting the profession. IAPBP maintains a one-stop resource of worldwide birth photographers and expectant parents can find a midwife or doula, and recommended reading lists. IAPBP works with marketing firms seeking birth images for publication and offers high traffic online advertising opportunities.



