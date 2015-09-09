IARDEALS.COM Explains That Fasteners Are a Lot More Than "Nuts and Bolts"

Vallejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --Fasteners are a lot more than "Screws, Nuts, and Bolts". Fasteners are metal, plastic, adhesive devices, or any other material that can join or seam like materials or unlike materials. They are common in most every durable thing we use. Fasteners such as screws, pins, rods, bolts, threads, staples, glues, and adhesive strips are commonly used in surgical procedures for both humans and animals. The fasteners we are going to focus on today are primarily used in construction, manufacturing, industrial, and hi-tech applications.



Fasteners are literally available in hundreds of thousands of types, materials, shapes, and sizes. In manufacturing special fasteners are designed for special one-time applications. Fasteners include: screws, bolts, nuts, washers, pins, nails, staples, adhesives, tapes, fused molten metals, rivets, rings, and any other device or chemical compound that joins similar or dissimilar objects.



Fasteners such as screws, bolts, and nuts are specified by grade, material, diameter, type, length, head type, and drive type as well as coating type. Hex bolts, nuts, and washers for example are graded in Grade 2, 5, 8 , 8.8, 10.9, 12.9 which is primarily a function of their tensile strength SAE or metric thread. Strength of the fastener usually rated in Grade or PSI can be critical for many structural and machinery applications. Some head types include cap, flat, round, headless set screw, oval, clutch, etc. Drive types are commonly hex, square, slotted, Torx, Phillips, clutch, star, etc. Fasteners come uncoated, or in zinc, chrome, brass, copper, galvanized, epoxy, anodized, etc.



Some fasteners such as powder driven pins, used for masonry and steel, require special guns that hold the explosive charge and drive pin. Special explosive rivets used in the aircraft industry require specialized rivet tools. Many threaded fasteners requiring critical structural integrity should be installed using torque wrenches or drivers to insure that they are not over tightened and shear off, or under tightened resulting in vibration and use cause the faster to release itself from the objects to be fastened.



Fasteners can be purchased from online stores, hardware stores, industrial supply houses, or specialty suppliers. It is important to remember that "You get what you pay for". Cheap fasteners shear off, fail in use, or the heads strip during installation.



