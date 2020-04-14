IBEW Local 654 Announces That It Will Be Providing Hot Lunches to Hospital Workers at Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Upper Chichester Township, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2020 --IBEW Local 654 — the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers located in Upper Chichester Township, PA — has teamed up with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and Lia's Catering to provide hospital workers at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. To best serve the hospital workers, IBEW Local 654 will be providing 500 lunches on Thursday, April 9th in two shifts — 250 lunches will be served at 11 a.m.; 250 lunches will be served at 12 p.m.



Crozer-Chester Medical Center, which is located in Upland, PA, is a 300-bed facility and is known as Delaware County's destination for advanced clinical care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IBEW Local 654 knows that hospital workers are going above and beyond right now by working overtime and putting themselves in harms way. Because of this, Local 654 members — who are known for giving back to the community — wanted to say thank you to Crozer-Chester Medical Center hospital workers. In order to make a substantial impact in these workers' day, they decided to team up with other local organizations — NECA and Lia's Catering — so they could provide 500 hot lunches to Crozer-Chester Medical Center hospital workers.



"Health care workers are some of the most important members of our community and this crisis has highlighted that even more," commented Paul Mullen, Local 654's Business Manager. "They are the ones who are running full speed into areas that are highly contagious and helping everyone in need of care. They need to be taken care of so that they can continue to do their jobs." Mullen went on to state that, "IBEW 654 members are continuing to do some essential work inside the hospital and are seeing firsthand the tireless dedication and sacrifices of the health care staff at Crozer. We are proud to be able to provide lunches to the vital staff at Crozer that are taking care of sick patients and are working to keep the rest of our community safe."



Due to the challenges that electrical workers are facing, the NECA was excited to team up with Local 654, stating: "The local NECA member businesses are proud to support IBEW Local 654's decision to give back to the community," said Ed Collison, the Chairman of NECA's Chester Division. "Many of our project sites have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many Local 654 members are temporarily unemployed. Paul [Mullen] and the leadership team at Local 654 are able to see beyond our temporary setback, to the greater need within the community. It's a small example of IBEW Local 654's dedication to the community where their members live and work."



"The outpouring of support for Crozer-Keystone teammates who are working hard during this public health crisis is heartwarming and greatly appreciated," said Peter Adamo, CEO at Crozer-Keystone Health System. "Donations of food and supplies, like this donation from the IBEW 654, helps us see that the courageous work during this emergency is not unnoticed. To the IBEW 654, I thank you, and I assure you that with community partners like you, Crozer-Keystone will be here when you need us."



Although IBEW Local 654's main goal is to offer apprenticeships and training programs to help electrical contractors strengthen their knowledge and talent, Local 654 also strongly believes that it is very important to give back to the community, and it has been doing so for over 70 years. Whether it is through cleaning local parks and streets, doing maintenance in local schools and churches or providing hot lunches to hospital workers in times of crisis, Local 654 members — of which there are just under 700 — feel that it is a privilege to help the community in whatever way they can.



About IBEW Local 654

Local 654 has served southern Delaware and Chester Counties since February 23, 1939. Local 654 members are true professionals in the electrical field. The local consists of just under 700 members. We are located at 3729 Chichester Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. Our 22,000 square-foot building houses a state of the art training facility for journeyman, journeywoman, and apprentices. With our endless knowledge and our dedication to excellence, we provide our contractors with only the best.

