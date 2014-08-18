iCAT Solutions Provides Digital Content for Thomason Moving Training Videos

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --iCAT Solutions, leader of the Modern Contents® movement, has formed an exclusive partnership with Thomason Moving Training to provide digital content for the company’s packing and moving training videos.



The courses, which are approved by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning & Restoration Certification (IICRC), offer valuable training to any team involved in contents packout, manipulation, transportation and storage. iCAT Solutions is now the exclusive provider of this content to the restoration industry, and because it’s being offered through the University of Modern Contents (UOMC), it’s available at a fraction of the cost companies would normally pay for the same type of training.



“At iCAT, we’ve made a name for ourselves for doing everything at a high caliber, exceeding industry standards and expectations at every turn,” said Riaz Walji, managing director of iCAT Solutions. “We are thrilled to announce that we will now become the exclusive digital content provider for Thomason Training’s Restoration Packout & Moving videos. Offering this type and level of training will ensure that more contractors across the industry are truly at the top of their game.”



iCAT founded the University of Modern Contents to promote excellence through education and best practices, using the Principles of Modern Contents Processing. It has become the leading source for training and courses on volume processing, managed quality control, operational best practices and functioning within a robust technological infrastructure.



Through the new partnership, the UMOC will offer a three-part course on the subjects of Restoration Packing & Moving, Van Loading and Tier Building and Vault Loading. Companies that have employees go through this training will receive an IICRC continuing education credit, and packout teams will have the knowledge and techniques necessary to avoid damage, improper handling and storage problems — thereby saving money for businesses. For iCAT contractors, the training and information offered through these courses are key components to becoming a Certified Modern Contents Processor.



“Once again, iCAT has set itself apart in the contents restoration industry by offering this groundbreaking content online through the University of Modern Contents,” said Walji. “We are providing one more tool to ensure iCAT contractors are the best at their craft. And we’re the first company in the world to go outside our industry to provide specific training for the moving process — a key component of packout."



Thomason Moving Training, a company endorsed by insurance companies across North America, has nearly four decades of training & certification experience in the moving and packing industry. The company has developed an innovative approach to training professional movers using common industry standards, which are now available to restoration contractors.



About iCAT Solutions

iCAT Solutions offers cloud-based software and patent-pending technology that is transforming the contents restoration industry. Its innovative technology development, training and implementation, customer experience focus and modern contents processing are all changing the paradigm for how the industry looks at inventory and claims management.



