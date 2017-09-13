ICC Compliance Center Turns 30 in October 2017

Niagara Falls, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --ICC Compliance Center (ICC) is proud to announce its 30-year anniversary as a premier provider of hazmat compliance solutions for regulatory transportation and workplace safety. ICC specializes in regulatory training, plant audits, SDS services, labeling solutions, trucking placards and seals, workplace signs and tags, and UN certified packaging.



Over the years, we have become an industry leader in providing supplies and services to companies who handle and ship dangerous goods throughout North America and around the world. ICC has developed products that have become the de facto standard of many industries that help customers handle, store and transport their products within the guidelines of legislation, and keep their workplace safe.



About ICC Compliance Center (ICC)

Since ICC was founded in 1987 as a printing business in Toronto, they have seen remarkable growth. Today ICC has 6 locations throughout North America, with offices from coast to coast throughout the United States and Canada that serve customers in chemical distribution and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, paint and coatings, automotive, government, healthcare, consumer products markets, and more.



"We are thrilled to be celebrating this 30th anniversary milestone with many customers and employees that have been with ICC the past 30 years," said John Munro, Vice President & General Manager.



"Our continued growth and prosperity is much attributed to our loyal customers who have made ICC their one-stop-shop for products, services, and training. We wish to acknowledge and thank all of our customers as we look to foster those relationships for many years to come."



For more information about ICC Compliance Center and to learn about available products, services, and training visit www.thecompliancecenter.com.



For more information please contact:

Jason Li - Marketing Manager

Tel: 905-890-7228