ICL Services' Anti-Corruption Policy as a Key to Its Corporate Success

Statistics confirm that the number of corruption-related violations is growing every year and globalisation only exacerbates this problem. Corruption has become the main stumbling block for the economies of both the western nations and the former USSR (Russia and the CIS). Numbers speak louder than words: in Russia, RUB?46?billion was lost to corruption in?2018 and in?2019 this number was up by RUB?9?billion, only to then set a new record reaching a high of RUB?63?billion in Covid-stricken 2020. It is noted that this accounted for 11.4% of the total financial damages caused by all crimes in Russia last year. Unfortunately, few people were surprised: according to Transparency , in terms of the perception of corruption, Russians are in 129th place out of 180, which essentially means that people in this country have come to regard corruption as the new normal.



The most common crimes of corruption around the world are fraud, appropriation, embezzlement and abuse of power, all of which throw a wrench in the economic growth both at the global and national levels. It should therefore come as no surprise that more and more measures are being introduced every year at the political, economic and corporate levels to combat corruption. In the case of corporate regulations, the measures included in them must be followed by both rank and file employees and top management alike. It is only on the condition that this principle is followed to the letter that corporate equality of rights and prosperity can be achieved.



This practise is a key principle of business conduct at ICL Services, which is ranked among the top?25 participants in the Russian IT market according to Tadviser. The company leads by example in demonstrating how implementing an anti-corruption policy can help a business grow in the market.



As a key global IT services company, ICL Services follows the leading business practices as it goes about setting its strategic goals. The company has clients in more than 30?countries around the world and it has adapted to each one of them while being guided exclusively by honesty and transparency. The huge experience in providing IT services on international markets has helped the company develop a special anti-corruption policy as part of its social responsibility agenda. The anti-corruption policy was developed as a policy the precepts of which must be followed by every employee and the main goal of which is combatting corruption every step of the way.



ICL Services' anti-corruption policy comprises standards, principles and procedures for interacting with government organisations, political parties and movements as well as provisions for how the company should engage in charitable activities. It's important that, when the policy was developed, the experience of colleagues from other countries was taken into account, countries where a zero-tolerance of corruption is practised at the corporate level.



The process of abiding by the policy is as follows: a special compliance officer tracks efforts to combat corruption at the internal corporate portal of the company and supports the functioning of the corruption risk management system from within. The compliance officer's job description includes protecting all company employees against threats and risks. In their turn, staff must undergo special anti-corruption training.



Corruption and fraud may cause significant damage to the company's reputation and result in a lot of internal conflicts as well as a deterioration of the corporate climate within the company. Therefore, whenever a contract with a customer or a partner is being entered into, ICL Services will always include a clause about the abidance by the applicable anti-corruption laws in Russia and the countries the customer or partner operates in so as to reduce the risks of corruption and minimize potential losses.



Besides, ICL Services interacts with its partners within the framework of the company's active adherence to its anti-corruption policy. Thus, to create conditions conducive to fair competition in the IT services market, ICL Services conducts an annual analysis of prospective suppliers to verify that such partners display the required level of compliance with the conditions that are vital for productive cooperation.



Thus, by carrying out anti-corruption activities on a number of fronts, both within the company and when working with partners and contractors, ICL Services prevents conflicts of interest and ensures adherence with all Russian and foreign anti-corruption regulations at all times. Setting standard rules and regulations for all staff is key to transparent and fair communication at all levels of cooperation.



About ICL Services

ICL Services is among the top 10 largest IT service companies in Russia and top-100 best IT outsourcing companies in the world; an important part of the ICL group of companies and a key business partner of Fujitsu. Company's core competence is smart people who work in streamlined processes on hundreds of projects. The service catalog contains over 60 services.