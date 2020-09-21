ICL Services Helps SEZ "Innopolis" to Manage IT Processes

Kazan, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --Managing company of SEZ "Innopolis" helps create comfort for city residents. It manages all facilities, supplies heat, water and electricity. For this, the company's IT infrastructure should work completely and efficiently. The IT department maintains servers, presentation and other high-end equipment used in events with the participation of top officials.



The original IT infrastructure was built correctly, but like in any other company, there were nuances. For example, redundancy was not ensured for all equipment, and the documentation was not updated. Moreover, some IT professionals were overloaded with non-core work.



The company planned to increase the efficiency of its IT service, improve the maturity of processes and determine the optimal structure of the IT department. To realise this goal, they contacted ICL Services. Our experts conducted an audit of the IT infrastructure, as well as the customer's IT structure and management system.



GOALS AND OBJECTIVES



1. To improve IT service efficiency and customer process maturity.



2. To determine the optimal structure of the IT department.



IMPLEMENTED OUR SOLUTION



1. We studied the documentation and interviewed key users.



The project commenced in September 2019. To clarify wishes and identify pressing issues, the system architect and the business architect of ICL Services prepared questionnaires.



After that, experts requested all regulatory documents: job descriptions, a staffing table, work, executive, design documentation. Due to personnel changes in the IT service, those needed to be updated.



To assess the quality of IT support and the current situation, ICL Services specialists conducted several interviews with key users — heads of business units and IT department employees.



2. We performed an audit of the IT infrastructure.



After the interview, the customer provided remote access to the components and subsystems of their IT infrastructure. The audit covered:



- server infrastructure and virtualization system;

- storage and data backup systems;

- local area network (LAN);

- control and monitoring system;

- database management system;

- TV and video broadcasting system;

- CCTV system;

- enterprise information systems;

- unified communications, email and anti-virus systems.



The audit also included basic infrastructure services: a directory service, a key management service, an exact time service, a domain name resolution service, and similar services. The audit did not cover low-current systems, ACS, workstations and the project management office.



Over four weeks, ICL Services specialists described and discussed with the customer processes and subsystems with current elements and configurations, as well as formulated recommendations for troubleshooting and reducing risks.



3. Provision of recommendations



ICL Services experts have made dozens of recommendations that will help the customer manage IT processes, use resources efficiently, as well as reduce the risks of unstable equipment operation and data loss.



First of all, we suggested several essential steps for the basic organization of the IT service: in particular, to implement Service Desk with an ITSM system and initial ITIL processes for incidents and access requests.



Consultations on ITIL methodologies and incident management were held.



ICL Services specialists revised the existing job descriptions. At the request of the customer, they also provided templates of regulatory documents and backup and emergency response plans. Thanks to these documents, the customer can distribute the roles of employees more efficiently, set performance indicators and milestones.



A number of recommendations were also made regarding the components of IT infrastructure to increase the efficiency of the use of computing resources and reduce the risks of unstable equipment operation, unavailability of services, unauthorized access, data loss, confidential information theft and malware infection.



As a result, the customer received recommendations and document templates that will help eliminate issues in the management system, determine the structure and staffing of the IT department, as well as increase the efficiency of the IT service. The company has accepted the proposals brought forward by ICL Services specialists and implements them in their activity.



A comprehensive audit of the IT infrastructure and the management system of the IT service helps to get a systematic look at bottlenecks and offer solutions that take into account the interaction of the subsystems and the current level of maturity of IT process management. ICL Services specialists not only present the best practices in the industry, but also select those that are suitable for the requirements and tasks of the customer.



Within the framework of system integration, ICL Services offers a full range of services — from consulting and auditing to design and implementation, from operation and support to employee training.



RESULTS



Following the results of the audit, the customer received:



1. A report with dozens of recommendations that will help them manage IT processes, use resources efficiently, as well as reduce the risks of unstable equipment operation and data loss.



2. A document base for effective management of IT employees.



3. A ready work plan to eliminate bottlenecks in the management system, which will help to determine the structure and staffing of the IT department, as well as increase the efficiency of the IT service.



