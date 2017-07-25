iCone Going the Extra Mile with Illinois DOT to Provide Real-Time Traffic Info on I-57 Project

Cato, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2017 --iCone is happy to open its supply of construction traffic data to the public and especially thanks Keith Roberts of Illinois DOT's District 9 for been the driving force in collaboration with the Illinois DOT. The I-57 project is the first time IDOT is expanding the technology to share contractor data with the public online. iCone hopes this teaming means great things for smart work zones and promoting connected and automated vehicle technology.



The information being provided is made possible through direct streaming of data from the iCone Smart Work Zone system being utilized on construction project on I-57. The system utilizes sensors to relay traffic information to digital message boards in advance of the work zone warning motorist of backups and displaying delay times. That same data is now being streamed right to IDOT's http://www.GettingAroundIllinois so everyone can see the details of traffic around that project. Before this effort most travel sites shared only construction schedules missing the details that the contractor saw. Now that GettingAroundIllinois has data coming directly from iCone Products the details of sensor data and displayed warning messages is available in one place for the traveling public.



About iCone Products

iCone Products was founded with the mission of making every highway construction site a 'smart work zone' using technology to simplify stopped traffic warnings and cut costs by as much as 90%. The iCone team is continually doubling down on simplifications, innovations, and cost savings so that more and more work crews can leverage these technologies to increase safety and mobility for workers and drivers. From the beginning, a core principle for iCone Products has been that access to data makes all parties able to make better decisions. The iCone team knows that getting construction data into navigation devices so that alternate routes can be considered is going to be the next big step in preventing construction related accidents.



About Getting Around Illinois

GettingAroundIllinois.com debuted nearly 10 years ago and relaunched earlier this year in a mobile-friendly format. The site is a one-stop shop for visitors seeking traffic counts, gas station and hotel locations, weather radar and other travel-related information.