iCone Partners with Waze

Liverpool, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --iCone Products LLC (http://www.iconeproducts.com) announced today a data-sharing partnership with Waze (http://www.waze.com), the free, real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app powered by the world's largest community of drivers. iCone's mission has been to connect data from every highway construction site with the navigation systems of the driving public. Waze has designed a free, two-way data share of publicly available traffic information, the Connected Citizens Program, which promotes greater safety, efficiency, and deeper insights for travelers. Sharing the construction data with Waze through the Connected Citizens Program is a natural fit for iCone®.



The Waze Connected Citizens Program gives municipal leaders an unprecedented look at real-time road activity, empowering partners to harness real-time driver insights to improve congestion and make better informed planning decisions. Established as a two-way data share, Waze provides partners with real-time, anonymous, Waze-generated incident and slow-down information directly from the source: drivers themselves. As part of the community of Connected Citizens, iCone® provides its real-time construction data to Waze knowing that Waze will get this information in the hands of drivers and traffic professionals.



At iCone® we are excited to partner with Waze to create a conduit between the construction worker on the job site and the driving public. Crowdsourced traveler information is a natural outgrowth of the connected society and iCone® has sought to help the road crews participate in this social network of highways. The partnership between Waze and iCone® is a significant step forward in iCone's mission.



The Waze map evolves with every driver and data point it receives, promoting safer roads and sharing more knowledge with Wazers about potential delays to their commutes. The Connected Citizens Program yields even more data, giving local citizens a greater ability to circumvent construction, road closures and traffic jams within the app. iCone® can also provide Wazers with advanced notice of roadway construction events on both a large and small scale. When Wazers choose to route around construction the world is a safer and more mobile place.



To find out more about Connected Citizens visit http://waze.com/ccp.



To download the free Waze app for iOS or Android, visit http://www.waze.com/get.



About Waze

Waze is the social navigation pioneer, leveraging mobile technology and a passionate global community to redefine expectations of today's maps. Waze is home to the world's largest network of drivers who work together daily to outsmart traffic and save time and money. The app consistently recommends the fastest routes based on real-time driving and data from millions of users. From traffic reroutes to low gas price alerts and relevant offers from favorite brands, Waze is one of the most comprehensive driving companions in the marketplace.



About iCone Products

iCone Products was founded with the mission of making every highway construction site a 'smart work zone' using technology to simplify stopped traffic warnings and cut costs by as much as 90%. The iCone team is continually doubling down on simplifications, innovations, and cost savings so that more and more work crews can leverage these technologies to increase safety and mobility for workers and drivers. From the beginning, a core principle for iCone Products has been that access to data makes all parties able to make better decisions. The iCone team knows that getting construction data into navigation devices so that alternate routes can be considered is going to be the next big step in preventing construction related accidents.